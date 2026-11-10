James Gunn Should Step Away From Superheroes After DC Studios Exit

James Gunn's exit from DC Studios has sparked debate over whether he should return to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4. One critic argues he should take a break from superheroes instead.

James Gunn, the filmmaker who led DC Studios, is at the center of a wave of reports, rumors, and theories about his departure from the studio. Gunn and his fellow DC Studios leader Peter Safran were removed after a surprise change at Skydance, and fans have been split over what the move means for the future of the DC Universe and for Gunn's own career. Many supporters have also embraced the idea that Gunn is now free to return to Marvel Studios.

How the DC Studios Exit Unfolded

James Gunn and Peter Safran were hit with a surprise DC Studios exit after a U-turn at Skydance, according to recent entertainment coverage. The change is expected to trigger another major creative reset at the studio, which is now getting new leadership and will likely embark on another reboot.

Also read DC Studios Leadership Shakeup James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down

The move carries a sense of history repeating itself. Gunn was first hired to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy in 2012, and Disney fired him ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a decision that was quickly reversed. Gunn was later brought to DC after Disney let him go, and his DC tenure ended when Skydance fired him.

Gunn's time in both franchises has been long. By the time Man of Tomorrow releases next year, Gunn will have written and or directed six Marvel and DC films, one Marvel holiday special, and two DC television series. He has spent 14 years playing in Marvel and DC's superhero sandboxes, and his future Superman and Justice League plans now appear to be in jeopardy.

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Why Critics Say Gunn Should Avoid a Marvel Return

Features writer Lee Freitag argues that Gunn should not crawl back to Marvel Studios to make Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4. The core of the argument is that a fourth Guardians film would not break new creative ground for Gunn or Marvel, and that its existence would be driven almost entirely by Gunn's exit from DC Studios.

Freitag describes Gunn's DC career as a mixed bag. All of Gunn's DC movies were well received by critics, but none came close to matching the box office performance of his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. In Freitag's view, signing on to write and direct Guardians Vol. 4 as his first post-DC movie could look like a desperate attempt to secure an easy win and win back audiences.

Instead, Freitag contends that Gunn needs distance from superhero films. He suggests a studio such as A24 could give Gunn free creative rein to write and direct an original movie. Freitag points to Gunn's horror roots and his directorial debut, Slither, as one possible direction, or to Gunn's knack for comedy and action as a path toward something like the next Lethal Weapon.

What the DC Reboot Means for Gunn's Next Move

Freitag's position is that Gunn should focus on an original project before considering any return to Marvel Studios. He argues that a Guardians installment could make sense later, but only after Gunn has shown audiences that he is more than a superhero filmmaker.

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For DC fans, the immediate impact is uncertainty. DC is getting new leadership, and the studio's future slate, including the Superman and Justice League plans tied to Gunn, is now unclear. For Marvel Studios, the debate centers on whether bringing Gunn back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 would be a wise creative decision or a repeat of an earlier pattern.

The next concrete milestone is the release of Man of Tomorrow next year, which will be the next major test of how the DC Studios reset is taking shape. Until new leadership outlines its plans in more detail, the most specific facts available are the exits themselves, the scheduled Man of Tomorrow release, and the open question of whether Gunn will return to Marvel Studios.