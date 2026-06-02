James Gunn has shared the first look at Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor warsuit while filming Man of Tomorrow in Atlanta. The warsuit features an ARGUS logo across the chest rather than a LuthorCorp one, suggesting that Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. may have helped Luthor acquire or build the armor.

James Gunn has shared the first look at Nicholas Hoult 's Lex Luthor warsuit while filming Man of Tomorrow in Atlanta. The warsuit, which will be 100% practical in the upcoming DCU sequel, features an ARGUS logo across the chest rather than a LuthorCorp one.

This detail suggests that Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. may have helped Luthor acquire or build the armor. In Man of Tomorrow, Luthor will wear the high-tech armor while teaming up with David Corenswet's Superman against Lars Eidinger's Brainiac. The warsuit gives Luthor enhanced combat capabilities, placing him on closer footing with superpowered beings. Previously, Luthor relied on his clone Ultraman for physical confrontations in Superman.

Luthor will also sport a different costume in the film, as he starts the story in prison. Hoult last appeared as Luthor in Peacemaker Season 2, where Rick Flag Sr. offered him a chance at redemption. Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, and other DCU stars also join the cast. The DCU sequel will see Luthor teaming up with Superman to take on Brainiac, with the warsuit giving Luthor enhanced combat capabilities.

The film will also feature a different costume for Luthor, as he starts the story in prison. The DCU sequel is set to be a significant departure from the previous Superman films, with Luthor's character taking center stage. The film's director, James Gunn, has praised Hoult's performance in the warsuit, stating that he is '100% practical' and features 'added unbreakable Lexiglas' to protect his head.

The warsuit's design has been revised from the original concept art, with the ARGUS logo being a notable change. This detail suggests that Rick Flag Sr. may have helped Luthor acquire or build the armor. The DCU sequel is set to be a significant departure from the previous Superman films, with Luthor's character taking center stage.

The film's director, James Gunn, has praised Hoult's performance in the warsuit, stating that he is '100% practical' and features 'added unbreakable Lexiglas' to protect his head. The warsuit's design has been revised from the original concept art, with the ARGUS logo being a notable change. This detail suggests that Rick Flag Sr. may have helped Luthor acquire or build the armor.

The DCU sequel is set to be a significant departure from the previous Superman films, with Luthor's character taking center stage. The film's director, James Gunn, has praised Hoult's performance in the warsuit, stating that he is '100% practical' and features 'added unbreakable Lexiglas' to protect his head. The warsuit's design has been revised from the original concept art, with the ARGUS logo being a notable change.

This detail suggests that Rick Flag Sr. may have helped Luthor acquire or build the armor





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