James Gunn's Superman Is So Good, It Already Has 3 Confirmed Sequels

You're doing great, Superman!

James Gunn’s DC Universe officially launched on the big screen with Superman, and his version of the character is so good that it now has three confirmed sequels.

The superhero genre continues to be quite popular, despite the biggest connected universe having some failures and some even going through a complete reboot. Falling into the latter category is DC Comics, which ended the DC Extended Universe to make way for the DC Universe, a bigger multimedia franchise.

With James Gunn and Peter Safran in the lead, the DC Universe kept some cast members and characters from the DCEU, but, for the most part, it has a new cast and new versions of popular characters. The DC Universe began in 2024 on TV with the animated series Creature Commandos, and it made its big screen debut with Superman.

Written and directed by Gunn and starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Superman introduces an already established hero struggling to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his life on Earth with his adoptive family. Superman was a critical and commercial success, and it was a successful beginning for the DC Universe’s film branch.

This was only the beginning for Corenswet’s Superman and the world he lives in, as it now has three confirmed sequels, through which his story and those of the characters closest to him will continue to expand. James Gunn’s Superman Is Getting Two Sequel Movies & One TV Spinoff Show Given the popularity of Superman and how well done Gunn’s movie is, it would have been surprising if a sequel hadn’t been greenlit.

Superman grossed $618.7 million against a budget of $225 million, making it into the Top 10 of highest-grossing movies of 2025. At the time of writing, Superman holds an 83% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 90% popcornmeter score, both giving it a “fresh” label. Critics praised Superman for its depth, more personal look at the title character, visuals, and the performances of Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult.

The ending of Superman perfectly sets up a sequel and a spinoff as well, as it officially introduces Clark’s cousin, Kara Zor-El , also known as Supergirl. Kara will return in her own movie, Supergirl, set for a June 26, 2026, release, and set after the events of Superman, with Corenswet reprising his role as the Man of Steel. Corenswet’s Superman will return in the sequel Man of Tomorrow, confirmed to take place after the events of Supergirl.

What’s known about Man of Tomorrow is that it will see Superman and Lex Luthor reluctantly teaming up to face the superintelligent alien android Brainiac . Man of Tomorrow is projected for a 2027 release, and there’s now another sequel confirmed, but this one on TV. A spinoff TV series focused on Jimmy Olsen had been rumored since Superman was released, and it was finally confirmed in June 2026.

In a new interview with @GoodNerd23, Safran spoke about the announced projects they are currently focusing on. Safran mentioned Supergirl, Clayface, The Batman - Part II, and the TV show Lanterns, also adding that they will start shooting the Gorilla Grodd show, which is the rumored Jimmy Olsen spinoff. The show will reportedly be presented as a true crime docuseries hosted by Olsen, as he and his colleagues from the Daily Planet investigate super villains, in this case, Gorilla Grodd.

According to initial reports, those colleagues won’t include Clark and Lois, but it’s to be seen if Superman will appear, even if just as a cameo appearance. Superman Is DC Universe’s Biggest Superhero Gunn and Safran have big plans for the DC Universe in both film and TV, but for now, Superman is its biggest superhero.

The DC Universe started strong with Superman, a superhero everyone knows and who is often portrayed as a symbol of hope, and so far, this universe is knowing exactly how to expand his world without risking superhero fatigue. However, Superman could be dethroned in the future. Subscribe to the newsletter for deeper DC Universe coverage Want clearer context on Superman sequels and the broader DC strategy?

Subscribe to the newsletter for in-depth analysis, production insights, and project breakdowns that make sense of Gunn and Safran's expanding DC Universe. Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime.

One of the most exciting plans for the DC Universe is a new version of Batman, in addition to Robert Pattinson’s version, who lives in the Elseworlds branch, separate from the main DC Universe. The new Batman will debut in The Brave and the Bold, to be directed by Andy Muschietti. The Brave and the Bold will introduce Bruce Wayne’s son, Damian, as a version of Robin, and will explore other members of the Bat-Family, as well.

Whether Batman will surpass the success and popularity of Superman in the DC Universe is to be seen, but for now, Superman is expanding with three different sequels, and it could get more if these are a success. Source: GoodNerd23. 584 8.0/10 9/10 Superman 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed PG-13 Science Fiction Adventure Action Release Date July 11, 2025 Runtime 130 minutes Director James Gunn Writers James Gunn, Joe Shuster, Jerry Siegel Producers Peter Safran 9 Images Close Cast See All Franchise DCU Powered by Expand Collapse





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