James Gunn Rules Out Alan Ritchson, Lee Pace for Batman Due to Age Constraints

DC Studios head James Gunn eliminates popular Batman fan-casts like Alan Ritchson and Lee Pace because he wants the Dark Knight to be the same age as David Corenswet's Superman.

James Gunn has officially narrowed the field for the next actor to play Batman by establishing a strict age requirement that conflicts with several high-profile fan favorites. The co-chairman of DC Studios confirmed that the new Dark Knight will be cast in the age range of his upcoming Superman counterpart. This strategic move effectively disqualifies actors like Alan Ritchson and Lee Pace, who are significantly older than the character profile Gunn envisions for the rebooted DC Universe.

Age Requirement Aligns With Superman Cast

David Corenswet, who plays Kal-El, is 33 years old, which sets the baseline for the Bruce Wayne actor. James Gunn stated that Superman and Batman must be around the same age because they are described as future best friends in the narrative. The director intends for the age gap between the two heroes to be minimal, likely no more than five to seven years. This specific parameter eliminates any actor who is a decade older than Corenswet from serious consideration for the lead role.

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Alan Ritchson Eliminated by Age Gap

Alan Ritchson remains a top contender for many fans due to his physical presence and action credentials. However, the actor is 43 years old, which creates a 10-year difference with David Corenswet. James Gunn indicated that this gap is too wide for the characters to fit the dynamic he intends to portray. Although Ritchson has expressed interest and maintained meetings with DC Studios, his current age makes him an unsuitable match for the Batman role in the new continuity.

Lee Pace Excluded Due to Maturity Level

Lee Pace is another actor frequently suggested by the fanbase, bolstered by his history of working with James Gunn in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. The actor is 47 years old, which creates a 14-year age disparity with the 33-year-old Superman actor. This significant difference suggests a character who is much more experienced and older, which contradicts the DC Studios plan. The studio is seeking a younger version of the Dark Knight, rendering Pace ineligible for the part.

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Henry Cavill and Ben Barnes Also Ruled Out

Henry Cavill, who previously played Superman in the DC Extended Universe, has been suggested for Batman but faces the same age obstacle. Cavill is 43 years old, making him 10 years older than David Corenswet. James Gunn has stated that Cavill is too experienced in appearance to fit the younger dynamic required. Ben Barnes is also excluded from the casting pool for similar reasons, as he is 45 years old, creating a 12-year gap with the Superman actor. These eliminations show a clear shift toward a younger ensemble cast.

Theo James Also Exits the Running

TTheo James has been a popular choice for various superhero roles, but he is also disqualified by the new age criteria. At 41 years old, he is eight years older than David Corenswet, which exceeds the five to seven-year limit James Gunn established. The actor himself distanced from the role in 2024, stating that he felt the role was already covered by previous iterations. His absence from the race simplifies the search for a candidate who can match the youthful energy of the new DC Universe team.