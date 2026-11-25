James Gunn shares new artwork for Superman Man of Tomorrow depicting a violent clash between Superman and Lex Luthor. The DCU film features David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult.

James Gunn has unveiled striking new promotional artwork for the upcoming DC Universe film Man of Tomorrow, revealing intense visual details about the central conflict. The imagery, shared via social media updates related to CCXP 2026, highlights a brutal confrontation between Superman and Lex Luthor. This visual evidence offers fans a glimpse into the dynamic tension that defines the narrative of the highly anticipated superhero sequel.

New Poster Art Shows Violent Superman Luthor Clash

George Quadros posted artwork for the event taking place from December 3 to 6, 2026, showcasing several close-up shots of the poster design. The visuals depict an angry Superman gripping Lex Luthor tightly in a vicious physical attack. Notably, Luthor is shown wearing his iconic War Suit, which appears broken and damaged due to the intensity of Superman's onslaught. This specific artistic choice emphasizes the raw physicality and hostility present in their interactions within the film.

Also read DC Comics Superman Faces Nekron the Lord of the Unliving

Temporary Alliance Against Brainiac Threat in DCU

Despite the aggressive imagery, the storyline of Man of Tomorrow is set two years after the events of the 2025 film and revolves around a forced partnership. James Gunn previously confirmed that a temporary truce exists between Luthor and Superman as they team up to stop a larger threat. This alliance is necessary for them to defeat the alien android Brainiac, who represents a significant danger to Earth. The poster art likely captures a moment before or during the strain of this uneasy cooperation.

Cast Returns for Superhero Sequel Production

David Corenswet returns to the role of Superman, while Nicholas Hoult reprises his performance as Lex Luthor in this installment. The cast also includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El or Supergirl. Additional cast members featured in the production are Adria Arjona, Nathan Fillion, Matthew Lillard, Aaron Pierre, Isabela Merced, Frank Grillo, Wendell Pierce, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Mikaela Hoover. This ensemble brings significant star power to the DC Universe project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Executive Producers and Storyline Context

The narrative premise explicitly states that a new threat arrives, requiring Superman and Lex Luthor to work together to overcome it. James Gunn serves as the director and producer for the film, working alongside Peter Safran. Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther are also credited as executive producers on the project. This collaborative leadership structure aims to maintain consistency across the expanding DC Universe slate.

Fan Reactions and Upcoming Release Timeline

The release of this artwork has sparked considerable discussion among fans regarding the portrayal of the iconic rivalry. With the 2027 release date for the film approaching, these visual updates provide concrete details about the tone and action sequences expected in Man of Tomorrow. The imagery suggests a gritty and physically demanding approach to the superhero genre, setting high expectations for audiences waiting for the next chapter in the DCU.