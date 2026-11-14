James Gunn Returns to Marvel After DC Studios Ouster as Paul Pratt Welcomes Reunion

James Gunn and Peter Safran were ousted from DC Studios following the Skydance merger. Paul Pratt expresses desire to work with Gunn again in Guardians of the Galaxy.

James Gunn and his co-chief Peter Safran were ousted from DC Studios after David Ellison's Skydance merger on Nov. 9. Marvel Studios alum Jeremy Latcham was announced as the new president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. This leadership shakeup opens a route for Gunn to return to the MCU, where he directed three "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies.

DC Studios Leadership Changes Explained

The departure of Gunn and Safran marks a significant restructuring within the Warner Bros. Discovery empire following the major corporate merger. David Ellison, the founder of Skydance Media, orchestrated the acquisition which led to the replacement of the previous creative heads. Jeremy Latcham, who previously worked with Marvel Studios, now holds the dual title of president and chief creative officer for the DC franchise.

Also read Underrated Batman Villains Missed in the DCU Shift Away from James Gunn

Industry observers note that this transition creates a vacuum in creative direction that may impact upcoming slate releases. The announcement of Latcham's appointment signals a shift in strategy under the new Skydance leadership. Gunn and Safran had been tasked with rebuilding the DC cinematic universe after previous iterations struggled to compete with the powerhouse that is Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe of late.

Powell Pratt Discusses Future With Gunn

Chris Pratt has been vocal about his support for Gunn, stating that he would love to reunite with the director for a fourth film in the franchise. Pratt said that it would be awesome because he loves working with James, describing him as the man. He added that he has not had a chance to speak with him since that news came out yesterday, noting that it is always tough when such events become headlines.

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Pratt emphasized that he loves James Gunn because Gunn directed all three movies, which is pretty rare in Hollywood. He stated that if Gunn wanted to come back and bring the franchise back, he would love that. This sentiment highlights the strong bond between actor and director, a relationship that has been central to the success of the space opera series.

Pratt has starred as Star-Lord in the franchise across six films. These movies include 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," "Thor: Love and Thunder" and most recently "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." His tenure spans nearly a decade of the character's cinematic life.

Guardians Legacy and Upcoming Projects

The Guardians of the Galaxy last graced the screens of viewers in 2023's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." The film promised via end-credits text that Star-Lord would return to the screen. Pratt has been a central figure in the series, anchoring the team through multiple crossover events with the larger Avengers saga.

While Gunn faces a new chapter in his career, the future of the Guardians remains uncertain without his direct oversight. Fans are left to speculate on whether Pratt will continue with the franchise under new management or seek other opportunities. The industry is watching closely to see how DC Studios will navigate its post-Gunn era.

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Broader Entertainment Industry Context

Amidst these high-profile Hollywood shifts, other entertainment news continues to unfold. Canelo Alvarez is set to fight Christian M'billi on DAZN in a WBC Title Boxing Match. Viewers can watch the live online event through various streaming platforms. Additionally, Amazon has announced details for Prime 'Big Deal Days' 2026, scheduled for October.

Television ratings also saw success with 'Chicago Med' Season 12 Premiering with 8.8 Million Viewers in Seven Days. Dick Wolf's One Chicago Franchise leads the NBC lineup, demonstrating the enduring popularity of procedural dramas. Meanwhile, the 'Fourth Wing' TV Series has cast Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya as Violet Sorrengail and Xiden Riorson.

On the music front, 'La Bola Negra' Star Guitarricadelafuente and Directors Los Javis discussed making what they called the 'Gayest, Biggest War Movie Ever.' They described their unique approach, noting that their way of telling stories was a gift from heaven. These diverse developments highlight the vibrant state of global entertainment during this period of corporate and creative transition.