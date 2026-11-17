Skydance's merger with Warner Bros. and Paramount led to James Gunn and Peter Safran's departure from DC Studios. Fans petitioned for reversal as Chris Pratt welcomed Gunn's potential MCU return.

The entertainment industry landscape shifted dramatically following the massive $110-$111 billion merger between Warner Bros. and Paramount. Now operating under a single corporate parent company, Skydance, this financial consolidation has triggered immediate and widespread organizational changes across its subsidiary studios. The most significant personnel shift occurred at DC Studios, where James Gunn and Peter Safran have been removed from their positions as co-CEOs and chairmen. This leadership change happens just four years after the duo first assumed control of the comic book film franchise.

New Leadership Takes Over DC Studios

Veteran studio executive Jeremy Latcham has stepped in to replace the outgoing leadership team at DC Studios. Latcham brings a wealth of experience to the newly restructured studio, having previously overseen the early developmental years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His appointment signals a new strategic direction for the DC brand under the unified Skydance umbrella. The transition marks the end of the specific creative era Gunn and Safran established since their appointment four years ago.

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Fan Backlash and Online Petition Gains Momentum

The decision to oust Gunn and Safran has sparked immediate and intense criticism from the dedicated DC fanbase. Supporters of the former leadership have organized a Change.org petition aimed at reversing the executive changes. The online campaign has rapidly accumulated nearly 300,000 signatures, demonstrating widespread dissatisfaction with the corporate overhaul. Fans argue that the removal disrupts the long-term narrative planning and creative stability previously established at the studio.

Chris Pratt Welcomes Potential MCU Return

Amidst the turmoil at DC Studios, actor Chris Pratt has publicly expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of James Gunn returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pratt, who headlined as Star-Lord in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy films, described the prospect of Gunn directing another movie in the franchise as awesome. He emphasized his strong professional admiration for Gunn, stating that he loves working with him and referring to him as the man responsible for directing all three previous Guardians installments.

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Film Projects and Future Creative Uncertainty

Gunn was previously scheduled to continue his work in the DC universe as director, writer, and producer on the film Man of Tomorrow. He was also attached as a producer on The Batman Part Two. The merger has introduced significant uncertainty regarding these upcoming productions and the future of the DC Extended Universe. Meanwhile, the question of whether Gunn can return to Marvel remains open, with Pratt noting he has not yet had the chance to speak with Gunn since the news broke.

Industry Impact and Corporate Restructuring

The integration of Warner Bros. and Paramount into Skydance represents one of the largest consolidations in media history. This structural shift requires extensive realignment of creative leadership and project pipelines across all affiliated studios. The removal of high-profile executives like Gunn and Safran highlights the immediate prioritization of corporate unity over existing creative partnerships. Industry observers are now watching to see how Latcham will navigate the complex slate of upcoming DC and Marvel projects under this new ownership model.