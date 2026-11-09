James Gunn Releases Statement Following Departure As DC Studios Co-Head

James Gunn releases statement following news he and Peter Safran would no longer be running DC Studios.

Teyonah Parris To Co-Star With Denzel Washington In Christopher McQuarrie’s Thriller For United Artists The lengthy statement which Gunn dropped on his social media platforms goes into detail how proud his four years were touching on all the projects made while also touching on his partnership with Safran, who he described as “the smartest most competent person” he’s know.

Gunn also touched ono how trying the four years had been and how he had grown to “dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job. ” The statement comes after Skydance chose to replace Gunn and Safran with veteran exec Latcham as the president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. Gunn and Safran will continue to produce on various DC projects and returning to their full-time creative work.

Also read DC Studios Leadership Shakeup James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down

They’re currently in post on theWatch on Deadline“Thanks to all of you who have supported me and Peter in our time as the heads of DC Studios. When I was a kid growing up in Manchester, Missouri, I used to write and draw my own comics with a mix of DC Comics characters and my own characters. Having full access to these characters to do whatever we wanted has been a dream come true.

I didn’t know if I wanted this job when it was offered to me, but I just couldn’t pass up the unique opportunity. I’m glad I took the job. ” “There have been so many highs along the way – releasing Superman and Clayface, making Peacemaker, reading the scripts to The People Vs, the entire process of Man of Tomorrow, which thus far has been the best filmmaking experience of my life, and numerous other moments.

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” “The highest of the highs have been all the talented and wonderful people I’ve worked with and grown to love: the DC Studios crew, our talented collaborators, our casts and crews, and the boisterous and hilarious fans. And the best part of all has been working with Peter Safran, the smartest and most competent person I know. You’ve been the best partner a person could ask for, and, more so, a truly good friend.

” “But what only the closest people to me have known over the past four years is my time at DC Studios has been trying, to say the least. I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job .

I’m always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind, and I’ve stolen even that time from both myself and my loved ones over the past four years . And the thing my ADHD hyperfocus has had the most difficulty with has been dividing my time between projects I’m incredibly passionate about and the ones I’m not so much and all the things I have to do as a studio head.

” So, yes, I will miss the people around me, and I will miss being the co-caretaker of these great characters, but I’m also incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking. That’s not to say Peter and I are immediately done with DC or superheroes. We have Man of Tomorrow out this summer. And we’ve just been engaged on another DC project which I’m writing, and we’ll see where it goes after that.

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And, of course, the characters we set up will live on. Submit a comment