James Gunn Exits DC Studios Leadership Effective December 1, 2026

James Gunn exits DC Studios as co-CEO and co-chairman on December 1, 2026, leaving Swamp Thing, Jamie Reyes and Batman projects uncertain.

James Gunn is officially leaving his role as head of DC, with his co-CEO and co-chairman positions at DC Studios set to end on December 1, 2026. The departure is one of the most significant changes for the DC film and television slate in 2026, and it raises immediate questions about projects that had been in active development under his leadership.

The report indicates that Gunn's exit effectively ends the reported 10-year plan he had set for the franchise. Because that roadmap is no longer in place, several projects that were previously expected to move forward now face an uncertain future at DC Studios.

Also read James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down as DC Studios Co-CEOs December 1, 2026

Core Details Behind the DC Studios Shake-Up

James Gunn's departure takes effect on December 1, 2026, and it reshapes the strategy he had built for the DC Universe. The change affects the reported 10-year plan, meaning the timeline and creative direction that guided upcoming releases will need to be rethought by whoever takes over.

The source notes that the final DC films released under the earlier DCEU struggled, and that similar challenges could follow the remaining planned releases in the Gunn-led universe. Several projects that sounded promising are now at risk of never reaching audiences, a development that fans and industry watchers are finding disappointing.

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Jamie Reyes Animated Series and Swamp Thing Face Uncertainty

The Jamie Reyes animated series is the clearest example of a project now in limbo. Xolo Maridueña, who starred as Jamie Reyes in the big-screen film, was slated to reprise the role, and director Angel Manuel Soto was also involved with the original movie and its follow-up plans.

The show was originally aimed at younger audiences with a 2026 release date. However, HBO Max announced it would not prioritize children's programming, and the series has been up in the air since that decision. The idea was that a successful show could lead to Jamie Reyes appearing in a larger DC Universe series or film and even return to live action.

Swamp Thing has a similar story. James Mangold was brought in to write and direct a gothic horror film exploring the character's origins, with body horror elements and a link to Gunn's 'Gods and Monsters' concept. Mangold was still writing the script as recently as October 2026, and the source says there is now a real chance that his version of Swamp Thing will never be seen.

Green Lantern Renewal and Batman Plans Hang in Balance

The HBO Green Lantern series has not been renewed for a second season, despite being a hit for the platform and receiving strong reviews from critics. The cast includes Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre and Kelly Macdonald, and the show's grounded approach to two Green Lanterns earned praise across the board.

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Gunn's exit could also change where the Green Lantern franchise heads. One possibility mentioned in the source is a story centered on John Stewart taking over as the Green Lantern on Earth, with Aaron Pierre reportedly set to appear in that direction, though no renewal has been confirmed.

On the Batman side, Gunn had planned a film that would take a different path from the work of Matt Reeves. The project was described as a father and son story introducing Damian Wayne as Robin, based on Grant Morrison's comic stories from 2006 to 2013, with Andy Muschietti attached as director. Writers were still working on the script when news of Gunn's departure broke, leaving the future of the Bat-Family in DC films uncertain.