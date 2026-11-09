James Gunn Exits DC Studios: Jeremy Latcham Takes Over DCU Leadership

James Gunn and Peter Safran depart DC Studios after two years. Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham assumes leadership. Details on the slate changes and Man of Tomorrow status.

James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially exited their leadership roles at DC Studios. The announcement occurred on November 9, 2026, during a Skydance quarterly earnings call. This departure marks the end of an era that began in October 2022. Former Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav hired the duo to steer the studio.

Leadership Transition To Jeremy Latcham

Jeremy Latcham will replace the outgoing executives. He serves as the new head of DC Studios. Latcham begins his tenure on December 1, 2026. He reports directly to Skydance Motion Picture Group co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

Also read DC Studios Leadership Shakeup James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down

The new leader brings extensive experience from Marvel Studios. He served as Senior Vice President of Production and Development there until 2017. His production credits include Iron Man and The Avengers. He also produced Guardians of the Galaxy during his time working with Gunn. His portfolio includes over five billion dollars in global box office revenue. This financial track record underpins his appointment.

Industry observers view this as a significant strategic shift. Latcham is widely respected within the superhero genre. His arrival signals a desire for stability under Skydance. The company aims to stabilize the DC Universe franchise moving forward.

Advertisement

Financial Performance Influences Decision

The replacement decision follows a mixed financial performance. The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker season one earned critical acclaim. Superman also achieved commercial and critical success. However, other releases failed to meet expectations. Supergirl generated one hundred twenty-six million dollars. This figure fell short of its one hundred seventy-five million dollar budget. Claycase earned one hundred nine million dollars. Its production cost was forty million dollars.

Audience interest appeared inconsistent across the slate. Skydance identified room for earlier leadership changes. This move occurred despite reports suggesting Gunn and Safran would stay long-term. The merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. had initially promised stability. The executives are now returning to creative roles. Gunn will focus on writing and directing. Safran will focus exclusively on producing.

Impact On Upcoming Projects

Man of Tomorrow remains unaffected by the leadership change. Principal photography has already concluded. The film is deep in post-production. Its release date is set for July 9, 2027. Gunn and Safran will oversee final editing. They will continue working until the movie launches.

The duo now answers to new stakeholders. Latcham will have input during post-production. Goldberg and Greenstein hold influence. CEO David Ellison may also provide direction. This oversight could sharpen the final cut. The goal remains delivering a definitive Superman movie.

Advertisement

Future projects face greater uncertainty. Creature Commandos season two is in production. The People v. Gorilla Grodd is also developing. Both are scheduled for HBO Max in 2027. Mister Miracle is progressing for a 2028 release. Gunn is writing a new secret DC movie. Safran will produce this unannounced project. The pair may continue their creative partnership.