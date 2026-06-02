James Gunn Denies Teen Titans Movie Rumors, Says No Directors in Talks

James Gunn refutes social media speculation that Euphoria's Sam Levinson is directing a Teen Titans movie for the DCU, stating that no directors are being considered and the rumor is false.

James Gunn , the co-head of DC Studios, has once again taken to social media to dispel rumors about the DC Universe, this time addressing speculation about a Teen Titans movie.

The rumor, which surfaced on various online platforms, claimed that Euphoria director Sam Levinson was in negotiations to direct a Teen Titans film for the DCU, with Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira scripting. Gunn, known for his active engagement with fans on platforms like Threads and Twitter, quickly shot down the claim with a blunt response: 'No, it's not true. Not talking to any directors quite yet. This insider isn't inside much...

Not talking to any directors about Titans.

' This marks the latest instance of Gunn debunking rumors, as he previously had to clarify casting timelines for the Teen Titans project when fans speculated auditions were imminent. The Teen Titans, a group of teenage superheroes first introduced in DC Comics in 1964, have been a fan-favorite property for decades. The team, originally led by Robin (Dick Grayson), has seen various adaptations, including the animated series Teen Titans and its comedic spin-off Teen Titans Go!

, as well as the live-action Titans series on HBO Max. However, the team has yet to appear in a cohesive form within the DC Universe or the now-concluded DC Extended Universe. The only character from the Titans roster to appear in the DCEU was Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher in 2017's Justice League.

Despite the lack of official development, fans have long hoped for a Teen Titans movie, especially following Gunn and Peter Safran's announcement of their DCU slate in early 2023, which includes projects like Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. However, Gunn has consistently stated that no Teen Titans film is in active development, and his recent comments reinforce that the project is not on the immediate horizon.

Gunn's frequent use of social media has become a cornerstone of his leadership style at DC Studios. By directly engaging with fans and addressing rumors, he aims to manage expectations and prevent misinformation from spreading. This approach has been both praised for its transparency and criticized for potentially spoiling surprises. Nonetheless, Gunn remains committed to clearing up misconceptions, as seen with the Teen Titans rumor.

For now, fans will have to wait for any official announcements regarding the team's integration into the DCU. While other projects like Creature Commandos, Waller, and Lanterns are moving forward, Teen Titans remains a distant possibility. As Gunn continues to build out the DCU, the focus remains on establishing core characters and stories before introducing team-up films like Teen Titans.

For those hoping to see the likes of Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Robin on the big screen, patience is key, as Gunn has made it clear that no discussions with directors or writers are currently underway for such a project





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