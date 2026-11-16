James Gunn DC Universe Casting Rumors: Pratt, Powell, and Arjona

An exclusive look at top casting rumors for James Gunn's new DC Universe, including Chris Pratt as Batman, Glen Powell as Constantine, and Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman.

The departure of Dan and Jerry Abraham from DC Studios sent a shockwave through the entertainment industry, abruptly halting their meticulously planned roadmap for DC movies. With former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham joining the leadership team, the franchise is undergoing significant structural shifts. Although the new regime is not pursuing a full reboot, the transition promises substantial changes in creative direction and talent selection for the upcoming slate of superhero narratives.

One of the most prominent areas of speculation concerns casting choices. James Gunn, the new architect of the DC Universe, has been linked to a variety of high-profile actors for key roles. These candidates include his frequent collaborators from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rising stars seeking their first major superhero franchise, and veterans looking to revitalize their careers in the genre.

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Chris Pratt Discussed Batman Role

Chris Pratt, known for his role as Peter Quill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has openly discussed the possibility of joining James Gunn's DC Universe. Despite persistent rumors linking him to the lead role of Bruce Wayne, Pratt revealed that Gunn responded with skepticism to the idea. When Pratt sent a photoshopped image of himself wearing a Batman mask, Gunn's response was simply a dismissive "ha ha," indicating that the actor would likely not portray the Dark Knight.

While the Batman option seems unlikely, Pratt's transition to a comic book villain remains a compelling possibility. Such a move would allow him to explore a character outside his established heroic persona, offering a chance to stretch his acting skills in a new direction. This potential shift aligns with Gunn's reputation for creative risk-taking in character development.

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Glen Powell for Constantine

Actor Glen Powell has emerged as a top contender for roles within the DC Universe, with fans and industry observers suggesting he could portray Bruce Wayne or the magical detective John Constantine. While Powell possesses the charisma suitable for the billionaire playboy, his ability to blend humor with intensity makes him an ideal fit for the gritty and mystical world of Constantine.

A Constantine project directed by James Gunn could benefit significantly from Powell's leading man status. His performance could guarantee the success of a series that has long struggled to find a definitive on-screen incarnation. The casting would bridge the gap between mainstream appeal and the darker tones Gunn is known to incorporate into his superhero stories.

Alan Ritchson as Deathstroke

Alan Ritchson, celebrated for his physical prowess and leading role in The Summer I Turned Pretty, is another name frequently mentioned in casting discussions. While some have proposed him for Batman, industry analysts believe he would be more effective as a formidable antagonist. Specifically, his muscular build and intimidating presence make him a perfect candidate for Slade Wilson, also known as Deathstroke.

Ritchson's versatility allows him to tackle a wide range of DC characters beyond Deathstroke. He has been linked to roles such as Hawkman, Captain Atom, Orion, and Bane. Additionally, reports suggest he was previously considered for Aquaman, a role he explored early in his career. His physical conditioning and action capabilities position him as a strong candidate for various heroic or villainous parts in the new DC continuity.

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Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman

Adria Arjona has become one of the most consistent rumors for the role of Wonder Woman, with discussions spanning several months. Some reports even suggested she may have already secured the part, with filming expected to commence the following year. However, the recent leadership changes at DC Studios have introduced uncertainty regarding the status of such preliminary arrangements.

Despite the administrative shifts, Arjona remains a highly favored choice for Diana Prince. Her previous performances in action and drama genres have demonstrated her capability to carry a major franchise. A role in the DC Universe could serve as a significant career milestone, potentially redeeming any past criticisms of her genre work while bringing a fresh dynamic to the iconic character.

Future of DC Casting Announcements

The upcoming announcements from James Gunn and the new DC Studios leadership will likely clarify these rumors. The transition from the previous creative team to Gunn's vision involves a careful balancing of established fan favorites and new interpretations of classic characters.

Fans remain eager to see which actors will ultimately bring these beloved characters to life. The speculation surrounding stars like Chris Pratt, Glen Powell, Alan Ritchson, and Adria Arjona highlights the high stakes involved in reshaping the DC cinematic landscape. Only time will reveal how these potential casts integrate into Gunn's broader narrative plan.