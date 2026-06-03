James Gunn Confirms 'Man of Tomorrow' Timeline and Lex Luthor's Central Role in DCU Sequel

Director James Gunn provides timeline details for the DC Universe's Man of Tomorrow, explaining its placement after Superman 2025 and its dual focus on both Superman and Lex Luthor facing a major threat together. The film also connects to Peacemaker Season 2 and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The upcoming DC Universe film Man of Tomorrow, directed by James Gunn , is set to take place in "basically real time" following the events of the 2025 Superman movie.

This timeline placement, confirmed by Gunn, indicates a time jump of approximately two years from the original film. Acting as both a direct sequel to Superman and a narrative continuation of Peacemaker Season 2, Man of Tomorrow is the fourth film in the DC Universe and the seventh installment within Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The story follows the aftermath of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is scheduled for release prior.

Gunn described the film as "a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat.

" He further emphasized that it is "as much a Lex Luthor movie as it is a Superman movie. " The primary antagonist is Vril Dox, also known as Brainiac, portrayed by Lars Eidinger. Milly Alcock will reprise her role as Supergirl, a confirmation stemming from an interview with Alcock and producer Peter Safran. Adria Arjona joins the cast as Maxima after a competitive screen-testing process.

Principal photography commenced on April 17, 2026, in Atlanta under the working title "Exodus.

" Returning cast members from Superman include David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Additional returning heroes from the broader DCU include Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. New cast additions feature Matthew Lillard and Sinqua Walls in roles yet to be disclosed.

Recent promotional activity has included set photos revealing Lex Luthor's new warsuit and glimpses of Superman's appearance, generating discussion among fans. The film's marketing campaign is gaining momentum alongside other DCU projects such as Supergirl, where Jason Momoa's Lobo has also been highlighted in new imagery





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