James Gunn and Safran Exit DC Studios After Skydance Creative Control Dispute

James Gunn and Peter Safran will leave DC Studios on December 1, 2026, after disagreements with Skydance over creative control. Jeremy Latcham takes over the studio.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-CEOs of DC Studios, are leaving their positions after a dispute over authority within the combined Warner Bros. and Skydance film operation. Skydance co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz met with Gunn and Safran at Warner Bros. in Burbank on Friday, November 6, and told them that plans had changed. Jeremy Latcham is set to take over DC Studios on December 1, 2026, and Gunn and Safran will depart on the same day.

The pair had expected to remain part of the studio after Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. They had reportedly been assured that they would stay with the combined company, but they were told they would no longer lead DC Studios after four years of overseeing its film and television projects. The decision followed discussions about how Warner Bros.' film operations would be organized under the new leadership.

Also read DC Studios Leadership Shakeup James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down

Who Would Hold Final Say Over DC Output

The core dispute centered on who would have the final say over DC Studios' film and television output. Before the acquisition, Gunn and Safran reported directly to Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav, and their contracts reportedly protected that reporting line under new ownership. That arrangement became the point of conflict once the deal moved forward.

Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg, co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group, wanted to bring all film production under their leadership. That goal put the DC co-CEOs in direct conflict with Skydance's co-chairs, and the disagreement over creative authority reportedly complicated the future roles of Gunn and Safran.

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Competing Views on Information Sharing

Sources also raised concerns about how much information Gunn and Safran shared with the Skydance film executives. One source said the pair had been slow or reluctant to provide details about DC's slate, plans, and footage. According to the same source, that reluctance led Greenstein and Goldberg to reach out to Ellison and Kreiz, which the report describes as a key step in the leadership change.

The available account presents the friction as a combination of structural and communication problems. Gunn and Safran had contractual protections for their reporting structure, while Skydance's film leadership wanted consolidated control and fuller visibility into DC's upcoming projects. The source material does not include a public statement from Gunn, Safran, or Skydance addressing these specific claims.

Leadership Transition and What Comes Next

Jeremy Latcham will become the new president of DC Studios on December 1, 2026. In that role, he will oversee DC's film, television, and animation projects, including creative, development, production, talent, and strategy. He will report directly to Greenstein and Goldberg, which places the studio's day-to-day decisions under the Skydance film co-chairs.

For DC Studios, the change marks a shift from a structure in which its co-CEOs reported to Warner Bros. leadership to one in which the film side reports to Skydance Motion Picture Group. The source describes the departure as a significant change as the company moves toward a different management structure, with the transition scheduled for December 1, 2026.