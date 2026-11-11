James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down From DC Studios Amid The People V Gorilla Grodd Uncertainty

James Gunn and Peter Safran exit DC Studios as CEO, casting doubt on the future of Skyler Gisondo's series The People V Gorilla Grodd and DCU continuity.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are departing their positions as co-CEOs of DC Studios, a leadership transition that introduces significant uncertainty for upcoming projects within the DC Universe. Jeremy Latcham is scheduled to assume the co-CEO role on December 1, 2025, marking the end of an era for the executives who launched the current continuity known as Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. This executive shakeup occurs while several television series and films are still in various stages of production, raising questions about their final status.

Uncertainty Surrounding The People V Gorilla Grodd

Skyler Gisondo, who portrays Jimmy Olsen in the upcoming DC Universe series The People V Gorilla Grodd, addressed the implications of this leadership change during a recent interview. The eight-episode dramedy is presented as a true crime docuseries set in the DCU, exploring Jimmy reopening the case of Gorilla Grodd after the telepathic ape was convicted of murdering his father, the King of Gorilla City. Created by Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the series features Jimmy Tatro in the role of the famous Flash villain and includes returning Daily Planet staff from the 2025 film Superman. Gisondo is set to reprise his role in this HBO Max spinoff, which has yet to receive an official premiere date.

Also read James Gunn and Peter Safran Depart DC Studios Leaving DCU Plans Uncertain

Executive Reactions to Leadership Transition

When asked about the future of the series following the announcement of the CEO exit, Gisondo expressed gratitude toward the outgoing leadership. He stated that such decisions are above his pay grade and emphasized his appreciation for James Gunn and Peter Safran, describing their work as excellent. The actor admitted that he does not know what the future holds for the show under new management but noted that he will definitely miss the two executives. This sentiment reflects a broader industry concern regarding how new leadership might handle projects initiated by their predecessors.

Production Status and Post-Production Details

Despite the executive changes, The People V Gorilla Grodd remains in post-production, with both Gunn and Safran continuing to serve as executive producers on the series. This operational status suggests that the content is nearing completion, although its eventual release remains contingent on the new leadership's strategic decisions. The situation echoes past instances where DC shelved projects that had already finished filming, such as the controversial cancellation of the film Batgirl. Industry observers are closely watching to see if this HBO Max series will face a similar fate or proceed to release as planned.

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James Gunn and Peter Safran Future Involvement

James Gunn clarified on social media that his departure from the CEO role does not mean he is immediately finished with DC or superheroes. He confirmed that the film Man of Tomorrow is scheduled for release on July 9, 2027, and noted that he and Peter Safran are already engaged in writing another DC project. Gunn emphasized that the characters established in their tenure will continue to live on within the universe. The upcoming film Man of Tomorrow finished principal photography earlier this fall and is expected to be a major summer blockbuster for the DCU.

Implications for DC Universe Future Projects

The transition to Jeremy Latcham's leadership raises questions about the continuity of the DC Universe and whether another reboot is imminent. Currently, there are no upcoming DC movies scheduled other than 2028's The Batman - Part II. It remains unclear if Man of Tomorrow will serve as a narrative bridge to set up the The People V Gorilla Grodd series or other future properties. The industry awaits further details on how Latcham will navigate the slate of projects inherited from Gunn and Safran's tenure.