James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down as DC Studios Leaders

James Gunn and Peter Safran leave their co-CEO roles at DC Studios after four years. Jeremy Latcham takes over as president to lead the next generation of DC storytelling under Skydance.

James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially stepped down from their joint positions as co-CEOs of DC Studios. This leadership change follows Skydance Media's recent acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The move marks the end of a four-year period during which Gunn and Safran transformed the studio's foundation. They are leaving their executive roles to return to creative work on specific franchise projects.

Leadership Transition Details

Jeremy Latcham is set to replace both leaders as the new President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Studios. Latcham will officially assume his new position on December 1. In this capacity, he will oversee all film, television, and animation projects for the studio. The new executive structure places Latcham under the supervision of Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein. These two individuals serve as the co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group.

Also read DC Studios Leadership Shakeup James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down

New Executive Experience

Jeremy Latcham brings extensive industry experience to the DC Studios leadership role. He joined Marvel Studios in 2004 and contributed to several of its most successful releases. After leaving Marvel in 2017, he launched his own production company. His producing credits include Bad Times at the El Royale and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. He also shares a professional history with James Gunn from their time at Marvel Studios.

Executive Farewell Statement

Skydance chairman and CEO David Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz addressed the decision in a joint statement. They praised James Gunn and Peter Safran for launching a new era for DC Studios. The executives noted that the duo led the studio through a period of real transformation. They expressed gratitude for the passion and commitment Gunn and Safran showed to the legendary brand.

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Future Creative Involvement

Despite leaving their executive titles, James Gunn and Peter Safran will remain involved with DC properties. Their departure is strictly from the studio's leadership rather than an end to their creative work. Gunn is currently writing and directing the upcoming Superman sequel. Both men will assist Jeremy Latcham to ensure a smooth, collaborative transition. They will shift their focus back to developing stories for the franchise rather than managing the studio.

Next Steps for DC

Skydance executives stated they have complete confidence that Gunn and Safran will ensure a collaborative transition. The leadership team expressed a desire to build the next generation of DC storytelling. They emphasized their commitment to doubling down on their promise to fans. Jeremy Latcham will now drive the creative vision while Gunn and Safran handle specific projects.