James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down as DC Studios Co-CEOs

James Gunn and Peter Safran leave DC Studios leadership roles while retaining creative positions. James Watkins shares his perspective on the leadership change and his future in genre filmmaking.

James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially concluded their tenure as co-CEOs at DC Studios following a four-year leadership period. The administrative restructuring was confirmed in November, marking a significant shift in the governance of the comic book universe. While the executive duo is departing from their corporate titles, they will remain with the brand in purely creative capacities. This development has sparked widespread industry discussion regarding the future trajectory of the DC Universe film slate.

Executive Leadership Transition Details

The announcement revealed that Gunn and Safran are ending their time running the studio entity known as DC Studios. Despite stepping away from the CEO roles, the two filmmakers are not fully severing ties with the franchise. They are scheduled to resume their original creative positions, focusing on development and production rather than corporate management. This move ensures continuity for ongoing projects while allowing new leadership to oversee strategic operations. The change comes shortly after the DCU released its latest cinematic installment in October, adding another layer to the studio's evolving identity.

Also read Skyler Gisondo Reacts to James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Exits

James Watkins Responds to Management Shake-Up

James Watkins, the director of the upcoming R-rated horror film Clayface, addressed the leadership changes in an exclusive interview with ScreenRant. The conversation occurred on the day following the public revelation of Safran and Gunn stepping down from their executive titles. When asked if there had been prior discussions about his continued involvement with the studio under new management, Watkins declined to speculate. He stated that he is not privy to those internal conversations. The British filmmaker emphasized that his focus remains on the current performance of his film, which is currently in its third week of theatrical release.

Watkins described his experience working with the departing executives as genuinely positive. He noted that Gunn and Safran provided an incredibly supportive environment that granted him significant creative freedom. The director expressed that he had a great time developing Clayface under their guidance. He wished them the best in their future endeavors, characterizing them as good people. However, he firmly stated that he cannot speak to his future plans with the franchise beyond his current commitment. His remarks highlight a respectful separation between creative collaboration and corporate governance.

Advertisement

Continued Creative Roles and Upcoming Projects

Although Gunn and Safran are leaving their CEO positions, their creative influence remains central to the DCU pipeline. Both filmmakers are currently overseeing the post-production phases of major upcoming releases. Specifically, they are involved with the Man of Tomorrow movie, which is in the editing stages. Additionally, they are managing production on the HBO Max series titled The People V. Gorilla Grodd. The Marvel Cinematic Universe director is also working on a third undisclosed film project. These details confirm that the creative vision established over the past four years will likely persist under their new titles.

The upcoming Clayface feature is slated for an October 23, 2026 release date. The film runs for 108 minutes and stars Tom Rhys Harries in the lead role. The screenplay was written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. James Gunn, Lynn Harris, Matt Reeves, and Peter Safran serve as producers. Executive producers attached to the project include Mike Flanagan, Rafi Crohn, Chantal Nong Vo, Michael E. Uslan, Lars P. Winther, and Paul Ritchin. This high-profile team underscores the continued importance of the studio's creative core.

Watkins Explores Future Genre Directions

Beyond the immediate leadership questions, Watkins discussed his interest in exploring other characters within the franchise. He revealed a desire to work in the sci-fi space, specifically focusing on grounded survival stories. He mentioned having a few concepts in development within that genre. Furthermore, he expressed a strong commitment to the horror-adjacent space. Watkins noted that the boundaries of horror have expanded significantly with recent films like Backrooms and Obsession. He believes this genre is uniquely positioned to explore societal anxieties effectively.

The director emphasized the importance of the communal cinema experience. He argued that scenes in his films, such as the nightclub sequence in Clayface, are best enjoyed with large audiences. He compared the collective energy of a horror screening to attending live music. Watkins stated that he is committed to finding films that create that specific type of shared emotional impact. His focus on audience connection suggests a strategy that prioritizes theatrical engagement over isolated viewing. This philosophy aligns with the broader trend of genre films seeking to redefine audience expectations. The industry continues to watch how this creative approach will influence the broader DCU slate under new leadership.