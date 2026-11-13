James Gunn and Peter Safran Ousted from DC Studios by Skydance

Skydance replaces James Gunn and Peter Safran as DC Studios heads. Jeremy Latcham takes over leadership of the DCU amid speculation about the decision's timing and future impact on upcoming films.

The DC Universe is undergoing a sudden and significant leadership crisis after Skydance Media announced the departure of James Gunn and Peter Safran from their positions as co-CEOs of DC Studios. This major upheaval occurred just as the newly rebooted cinematic universe was beginning to establish its foundational tone and narrative structure. Despite the recent merger with Warner Bros., both executives had believed their roles were secure within the new corporate hierarchy.

The decision marks a sharp pivot in strategy for the media conglomerate. Skydance has moved to install new leadership to steer the DCU, overturning the previous plan where Gunn and Safran were meant to report directly to Skydance CEO David Ellison. This change leaves many upcoming projects, including Man of Tomorrow and The Batman - Part II, in a state of uncertainty regarding their creative direction and production status.

Also read DC Studios: James Gunn and Peter Safran Out as Co-CEOs

Details of the Sudden Leadership Change

Official statements released on November 11th portrayed the separation as a mutual and professional transition. James Gunn expressed relief at stepping away from corporate responsibilities, citing a desire to focus on creative projects he is passionate about. However, internal reports suggest the decision was neither mutual nor unexpected by the studio.

News outlets indicate that Skydance CEO David Ellison had been discussing a replacement for over a month prior to the public announcement. Gunn and Safran were not informed of the change until November 6th, merely five days before the news broke. This timeline contradicts earlier assurances that their positions were safe following the Warner Bros. acquisition.

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Tensions and Corporate Structure Shifts

The ousting appears rooted in complex corporate tensions rather than creative failure. Under the previous arrangement, Gunn and Safran were to report directly to Ellison, mirroring their relationship with former Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav. This structure was intended to give them significant creative autonomy.

Instead, the new structure places them under executives managing theatrical and television output, a shift that likely contributed to the friction. Reports suggest that Ellison had been quietly planning this transition for an extended period, viewing the direct reporting line as incompatible with his broader management strategy for the merged entity.

Questions Surrounding the Timing of the Decision

The timing of the firing has drawn intense scrutiny, particularly given the recent successes of the DCU. The film Superman established a strong foundation for the universe, while television shows like Peacemaker, Creature Commandos, and Lanterns expanded the narrative footprint. Lanterns achieved record viewership numbers for HBO, demonstrating strong audience engagement.

Box office performance also indicates a healthy start for the franchise. Clayscene broke $100 million at the global box office, a notable achievement for an R-rated horror film. Supergirl faced mixed commercial and critical reception, but overall, the universe is delivering varied and mostly positive results in its second year of operation.

New Leadership and Future DCU Direction

Jeremy Latcham has been selected as the new singular head of DC Studios. He will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, the Co-Chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group. Latcham brings extensive experience from Marvel Studios, where he served as a senior executive.

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During his tenure at Marvel, Latcham helped develop key early MCU projects including Iron Man, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. He left Marvel in 2017 and has since produced independent films and projects like Bad Times at the El Royale and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Speculation is mounting that Skydance desires a faster return on investment and more high-profile superhero teams. Some industry observers suggest the studio wants a Justice League movie sooner rather than later. This expectation ignores the five-year build-up the MCU undertook before releasing Avengers in 2012, a period during which not every Marvel film was a critical or commercial success.

Comparing the DCU's current status to the MCU's early days highlights the premature nature of this leadership change. The DC Universe is only in its second year, yet the studio is executing a drastic strategic pivot. This move signals a lack of patience for the organic growth Gunn and Safran had cultivated.

The immediate impact includes uncertainty for the production pipelines of Man of Tomorrow and The Batman - Part II. Fans and industry analysts are left questioning how Latcham will balance his Marvel background with the existing DC canon. The shift raises concerns about whether the studio will prioritize rapid expansion over sustainable world-building.

As the new leadership takes hold, the DCU faces a critical juncture. The creative vision established by Gunn and Safran may be altered or abandoned entirely. The coming months will reveal whether this sudden change stabilizes the franchise or disrupts the momentum it has carefully built since the reboot began.