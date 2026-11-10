James Gunn and Peter Safran Fired from DC Studios by David Ellison

Skydance CEO David Ellison fired DC co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, who had contracts through April and were told to clear their desks by December 1.

Skydance CEO David Ellison fired James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-CEOs of the DC Universe, on a Friday, according to reports. Ellison recently took control of Warner Bros. Discovery and moved quickly to reshape DC's creative leadership. Gunn and Safran were under contract through April, but Ellison instructed them to clean out their desks by December 1.

The reports describe the dismissals as the result of four years of what critics call poor results at DC. The source material frames the move as an immediate overhaul of the studio rather than a gradual transition, and it links the decision directly to the new ownership at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Also read Jeremy Latcham Takes Over DC Studios as James Gunn and Peter Safran Are Fired

Why Ellison Moved to Replace the DC Leadership

The core reason given in the reports is that Ellison wanted a fast change at DC after taking over Warner Bros. Discovery. The source describes the leadership change as an immediate correction rather than a planned handover, and it notes that Gunn and Safran were removed well before their contract was scheduled to end.

The reporting also presents the decision as tied to the studio's recent performance. One account says that Gunn's approach did not generate strong box office returns or build excitement for upcoming DC projects. That view is attributed to the reporting and is not independently verified in the source.

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Critics Question the Gunn Creative Approach

Critics quoted in the source argue that Gunn's style, which relies on ironic distance, snark, meta jokes, and mocking of the superhero genre, worked well once but wore thin over time. Reviewers in this account say viewers first enjoyed being in on the jokes, but later felt the humor was aimed at the audience for liking the genre.

The source also says that Gunn's storytelling divided fans, with some objecting to what they described as a woke approach and an focus on identity politics. Supporters of Gunn's work are not quoted in the material, so the account presents only the critical side of this debate.

What the Fired Leaders' Projects Mean for DC

The most concrete signal for the future of DC Studios is the status of Green Lantern. According to the source, no second season renewal has been announced, new leadership is on the way, and a larger budget would be needed for a second season to proceed.

The source also refers to the second season of a series that continues a storyline involving a Nazi Earth, with characters including Danielle Brooks' Leota and Nhut Le's Judo Master. The reporting describes the season as provocative, but the material is fragmentary and does not give a complete account of its content or reception.

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Jeremy Latcham and the Next Phase at DC Studios

Jeremy Latcham is named in the reports as the incoming boss of DC Studios. The source says Latcham's involvement was connected to decisions about future DC projects, but the material is incomplete on what those decisions will be.

The reports suggest the new leadership wants Gunn and Safran out of the way while there is still time to repair DC's slate. Ellison's timeline, with departures set for December 1 despite contracts running through April, is the clearest scheduled step in the account.