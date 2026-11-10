James Gunn and Peter Safran Exit DC Studios, Threatening Three Batman Projects

DC Studios leadership changes place the future of The Brave and the Bold, Dynamic Duo, and The Batman sequel in jeopardy as new executives reassess the slate.

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially exited the studio, a leadership shake-up that now threatens the production of three distinct Batman projects. The exit of the duo who architected the DC Universe (DCU) Chapter One leaves the franchise's most iconic character's future in the hands of incoming Skydance management.

New Executive Leadership Takes Control

Former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham has replaced Gunn and Safran as the head of DC Studios. This transition comes just weeks after Gunn discussed canonical details for the DCU on The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? podcast. During that appearance, Gunn teased that casting for the DCU's Bruce Wayne was imminent. The abrupt change in command means Latcham and the Skydance regime must now determine how to proceed with multiple Batman initiatives currently in various stages of development.

Also read Gunn Safran Departure Threatens DC Studios Batman and Wonder Woman Plans

Three Batman Projects Face Scrutiny

DC Studios currently has two live-action Batman movies in active development, alongside one animated project. Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II, starring Robert Pattinson, is the furthest along. Steven Soderbergh stepped in to helm the final production phase after Reeves departed for personal reasons. The film is scheduled for a February 18, 2028 release. Consequently, this specific project remains safe from immediate cancellation due to its advanced production status.

However, the original plan for a Reeves-directed trilogy appears unlikely to materialize. The DCU requires a new Bruce Wayne to launch its shared universe. If Skydance retains the DCU structure or replaces it with a new shared universe, they must introduce Batman quickly. The frequent delays of The Batman - Part II have already pushed back the DCU version, potentially leading to the latter being nixed to streamline the timeline.

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The Brave and the Bold and Dynamic Duo at Risk

The DCU Batman reboot, titled The Brave and the Bold, faces significant uncertainty. James Gunn originally announced that this film would feature the live-action debut of Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne's biological son. Director Andy Muschietti, known for The Flash, was expected to helm the project. Without Gunn to shepherd its creative vision, the new executive leadership may decide this direction does not align with their strategy for the revived studio.

Additionally, the animated film Dynamic Duo is at risk. Scheduled for a September 22, 2028 theatrical release, the project casts Mason Thames as Dick Grayson's Robin. The film utilizes a risky puppets-meet-animation style. Recent box office performances of Supergirl and Clayface suggest this format may not guarantee the commercial success required to justify its continuation under new management.

Urgent Need for a Clear Batman Strategy

The new DC Studios leadership must prioritize casting a new Batman and announcing a debut movie with a specific release date and director. General fan sentiment improved significantly after Gunn and Safran took over, moving away from the divisive DCEU era. Fast-tracking a new Bruce Wayne actor would ease concerns about the studio's direction among the fanbase.

Accelerating a Batman announcement also benefits the broader DCU timeline. Wonder Woman is reportedly set to debut in Gunn's Man of Tomorrow next year. Uniting the DCU Trinity sooner requires a confirmed Batman. If the new regime scraps The Brave and the Bold or Dynamic Duo, a clear, rapid plan for a live-action Batman becomes essential to maintain audience trust and engagement.