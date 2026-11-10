James Gunn and Peter Safran Exit DC Studios as Co-Presidents, Leaving Lanterns Season 2 Renewal in Doubt

James Gunn and Peter Safran are out as DC Studios co-presidents, leaving Lanterns Season 2 and an HBO renewal uncertain while a Gunn movie still moves ahead.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are out as co-presidents of DC Studios, a leadership change that has thrown the timeline for Lanterns Season 2 and a possible renewal at HBO into doubt. The news landed just as fans had expected updates before the end of the year, and some had even hoped for word around Thanksgiving.

The shockwaves from the announcement are still being felt across the DC fan community. The departure of the two executives leaves DC Studios without the leadership that had guided its slate of projects, and many questions about the franchise's future remain unanswered until the studio clarifies its next steps.

Also read DC Studios Leadership Shakeup James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down

Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, currently in post-production and set for July 2027, appears likely to go forward despite the leadership change. It is the clearest concrete date tied to the franchise and gives fans at least one project that is still on track.

Beyond that film, the situation across the DCU is a big shrug at this point. Little is clear about what comes next for much of the franchise, and that uncertainty reaches television projects such as Lanterns, which depend on decisions that have not yet been made public.

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Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy has opened up about how the recent news may have changed the outlook for the series. Mundy said the team thought everything had settled after the merger, and he put the chances of renewal at roughly a coin flip.

Mundy said he could imagine a world where everyone retreats to their corners, and he described the outcome as a 50/50 proposition. For fans hoping for a quick renewal, that is not a ringing endorsement, and his comments raise the possibility of a quiet cancellation with no formal announcement.

Lanterns was developed and released largely as a standalone story, though it is intrinsically tied to the DCU in major ways. That connection is why the leadership change matters for the series beyond its own episodes, since decisions about the wider franchise can shape how the show's loose threads are handled.

The show ends on something of a cliffhanger about John Stewart's DC status, leaving the character's future open. Aaron Pierre is set to return to the role in Man of Tomorrow in 2027, meaning fans will at least get the next chapter of Stewart's story in some form, even if it is not a new batch of Lanterns episodes.

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The renewal decision for Lanterns Season 2 at HBO is still pending, and no timeline has been confirmed. Fans had hoped for news before the end of the year, but that schedule now depends on how DC Studios reorganizes after the co-presidents' exit, and any update will need to come from the studio or the network.

For now, the most reliable dates are the July 2027 target for Man of Tomorrow and Aaron Pierre's planned return in 2027. Anything beyond those points remains speculative until DC Studios or HBO confirms a plan, so readers should treat renewal rumors with caution until an official statement arrives.