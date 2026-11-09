James Gunn and Peter Safran Exit DC Studios as Jeremy Latcham Takes Over

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran step down after four years. Jeremy Latcham assumes control as Man of Tomorrow moves forward with new leadership.

James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially stepped down from their positions as co-chiefs of DC Studios. The departure concludes a four-year tenure during which the duo oversaw the release of three major films. The announcement marks a significant leadership shift for the studio as it navigates the future of the DC Universe.

Leadership Transition at DC Studios

Jean Latcham will replace Gunn and Safran as the president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. This change in executive leadership comes immediately following the announcement of their exit. The studio is now preparing for a new chapter under fresh creative direction. Gunn and Safran are expected to maintain a collaborative relationship with the studio through future projects.

Also read DC Studios Leadership Shakeup James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down

Future Creative Projects and Man of Tomorrow

The Superman sequel titled Man of Tomorrow remains the only confirmed feature film currently in active development. The movie is scheduled for release next summer. It will feature the Kryptonian hero facing off against the villain Brainiac. Lex Luthor will appear as an unlikely partner to Superman in this new adventure.

The film will also include several characters introduced previously in the DCU. Aaron Pierre plays Green Lantern in the new continuity. Milly Alcock portrays Supergirl within the same storyline. These characters add depth to the expanding narrative scope of the studio.

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Gunn and Safran Statements on Departure

Gunn and Safran issued a joint statement expressing pride in their work with the team. They highlighted the actors, crews, and executives they collaborated with during their time. The statement emphasized a shared creative history with Jeremy Latcham dating back to Marvel. They expressed eagerness to see the perspective he brings to the next phase.

The duo stated they are excited to return to telling stories they love. They specifically teased the next chapter of Clark and Lexs journey in Man of Tomorrow. This suggests a continued involvement in the franchise despite their executive departure. Gunn has confirmed he is already writing his next film project.

Implications for the DCU Expansion

Details regarding the specific nature of Gns upcoming writing project remain confidential. The studio had previously announced several other projects beyond the Superman sequel. These titles include The Brave and the Bold and Mister Miracle. Another announced project is The People V. Gorilla Grodd. The future of these projects is now under new creative oversight.

The shake-up at the top level signals a potential end to the previous executive structure. However, the creative vision for the DCU appears to be continuing. Fans will wait to see how Latcham influences the ongoing slate. The transition period will likely involve significant planning for upcoming releases. The industry watches closely to determine the long-term strategy.