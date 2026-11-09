James Gunn and Peter Safran Depart DC Studios Leadership Roles

James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-CEOs of DC Studios following the Warner Bros and Paramount merger, while continuing their producer roles for upcoming DC projects.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are departing their positions as co-CEOs and chairmen of DC Studios, marking a significant shift in the hierarchy of power within the DC Universe. The leadership shake-up occurs four years after the duo was appointed to oversee the studio with considerable fanfare and high expectations.

Despite leaving their executive titles, the pair will continue to produce DC projects for the franchise. This organizational change follows the major merger that united Warner Bros, the parent company of DC Comics, with Paramount, reshaping the corporate landscape of the entertainment industry.

Also read DC Studios Shakeup: James Gunn, Peter Safran Out, Ex-Marvel Exec In

Leadership Transition and New Executive

Jeremy Latcham is replacing the departing leaders as the new head of the studio. Latcham is a veteran studio executive who previously worked at Marvel Studios during its foundational years. His production credits at Marvel include major films such as Iron Man, the Avengers series, and Guardians of the Galaxy, which was also helmed by James Gunn.

Background of the Current Leadership Era

Gunn and Safran were brought on board when the studio's previous attempt at a shared cinematic universe, designed to rival Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, was concluding. That earlier era faced disappointing critical and commercial prospects, leading to the decision to reorganize the studio and bring in fresh leadership.

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James Gunn made a notable big-screen debut last summer with Superman, a film he both wrote and directed. Since then, the studio has announced subsequent theatrical offerings including Supergirl and Clayface, alongside television series such as Creature Commandos, Peacemaker, and Lanterns.

Impact on Future DC Projects

The departure signals a new chapter for the DC Universe as the studio adapts to its new corporate structure under Warner Bros and Paramount. The continuity of production by Gunn and Safran ensures that creative projects remain in familiar hands while new executive direction takes over strategic management.