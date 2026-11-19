Director James Gray explains how scheduling conflicts with Christopher Nolan pushed Anne Hathaway out of Paper Tiger, allowing Scarlett Johansson to take the lead role in the new crime thriller.

Director James Gray has revealed the behind-the-scenes details of how Scarlett Johansson came to star in his new crime thriller Paper Tiger, originally intended for Anne Hathaway. The film centers on Hester Pearl, played by Johansson, whose husband Gary Pearl (Adam Driver) and his brother Irwin Pearl (Miles Teller) become entangled with the Russian mafia. Gray, who also wrote and produced the project, initially envisioned Paper Tiger as a direct follow-up to his 2022 movie Armageddon Time, a semi-autobiographical film about his own parents and childhood.

Original Casting Plans Changed

Gray originally planned for Anne Hathaway to reprise her role as Esther Graff from Armageddon Time, a character based on his mother. However, Hathaway's schedule was already committed to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Unable to wait the required time, Gray decided to pivot the story and recast the lead role. He chose Scarlett Johansson because of her previous near-collaboration on an unmade project, her status as a major Hollywood star, and her background as a Jewish New Yorker. Despite sending her a note suggesting little chance of her joining, she agreed quickly after reading the script.

Also read 'Paper Tiger' is a heartbreaking family drama in the guise of a crime thriller

Character Differences and Tone

The shift from Hathaway to Johansson allowed Gray to adjust the character's tone. He described Hester Pearl as requiring a more operatic approach with high emotion, fitting the tragic nature of the story better than the original concept. While Hathaway's character in Armageddon Time was portrayed as open and loving, Paper Tiger demanded a different emotional depth. Adam Driver also took on a new role, playing Gary instead of the character originally based on Gray's father, played by Jeremy Strong in the earlier film.

Actor Backgrounds and Nolan Connection

Both Johansson and Hathaway have prominent roles in superhero franchises. Johansson is known for Marvel's Natasha Romanoff, while Hathaway played Selina Kyle in DC's The Dark Knight Rises. Hathaway's casting in Nolan's The Odyssey, which grossed $1.8 billion worldwide, was the direct reason she could not join Gray's project. Her performance in The Odyssey earned critical acclaim and an expected Academy Award nomination. This success highlights the tight scheduling that often affects high-profile actors and directors.

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Box Office Performance and Reviews

Paper Tiger has shown strong initial box office results ahead of its wide release. The film earned $215,009 in its three-day domestic opening across just six theaters, setting a per-screen average of $35,834. This figure surpasses Gray's previous record of $27,453 per screen from The Lost City of Z in 2016. The movie holds a Certified Fresh score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 125 reviews, with positive critical reception for the performances of Driver and Teller.

Release Schedule and Future Outlook

Despite the positive start, some critics noted that Johansson was underused in the narrative. The film is currently playing in select theaters before its wide theatrical release on November 20. The runtime is 115 minutes, and the project is supported by a large team of producers. The strong per-screen average suggests high audience interest, positioning Paper Tiger for a successful broader rollout in the coming weeks.