James Gray reveals how Ad Astra deviated from his original vision

James Gray discusses the challenging studio negotiations that impacted his creative control in the movie adaptation of 'Ad Astra', a sci-fi thriller starring Brad Pitt. He revealed that, if he could alter the movie, he would cut 12 minutes to make it easier for bigger-budgeted films to conform to studio expectations.

James Gray explains how his Brad Pitt movie Ad Astra was altered from his original vision. A sci-fi film starring Pitt , directed and co-written by Gray, it included other notable actors such as Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, and Donald Sutherland.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Gray reveals that the negotiations with the studio made it difficult for him to control the film. He shares that if he were to make changes, he would cut 12 minutes from the film. The constraints of bigger-budget films, larger star power, and increased box office hopes can lead studios to have more input in the creative process, which impacted Ad Astra.

Paper Tiger, his next film, remains a director's cut, and the film was praised at Cannes, providing a hopeful outlook after Ad Astra





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Cinema/Film Creator Ad Astra Pitt Constraints Director's Cut Cinema Cinema Release Date Creative Control Director's Cut Movie Constraints Movie Adaptation Vision Visions Shift Subtle Sydney 'Ad Astra' Fantasy Horrors For Kids Stoner Comedy Talk War Epic

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