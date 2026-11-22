At Doha Film Festival, James Gray reflected on the advice Francis Ford Coppola gave him as a teenager and the autobiographical roots of 'Paper Tiger.'

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To his surprise, the legendary filmmaker wrote back with a piece of advice that would come to shape Gray’s entire approach to cinema.

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“He said, ‘Be personal, James. There’s only one of you in this world,’” Gray recalled during a press conference Sunday at the.

“I’ve tried to take that to heart, that if I have anything to say at all, if I have a voice that matters at all, it’s best that I become as personal as I can. ”Disney Quarterly Revenue Rises 16% and Profit Doubles; Company Forecasts $3 Billion in Annual Cost Savings by 2029 Including Through Layoffs Decades later, that philosophy remains central to Gray’s filmmaking, even as he argues that the film industry increasingly pressures directors to suppress their individual voices.

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“So much of the system, the systems in the cinema, both in the United States and abroad, try to discourage you from your own voice,” he said. “Or, if they don’t discourage you actively, they try to get you to bury your voice in a larger statement, or another form of genre, where it’s hidden. ”,” his latest crime drama starring Adam Driver, Miles Teller and Scarlett Johansson.

Set in 1980s New York, the film follows two brothers whose pursuit of the American Dream draws them into a dangerous scheme involving the Russian mafia. Drawing heavily on his own family history, Gray described the film as an attempt to faithfully capture his father’s relationship with his uncle, while acknowledging the possible limitations of his own memory years later.

He also recalled how a confrontation between his parents found its way into the film, with the actors recreating the incident almost exactly as it had unfolded in real life. Although “Paper Tiger” is framed as a crime drama, Gray said he does not think of his films primarily in terms of genre, which he sees as a way of categorizing cinema rather than defining its true purpose.

“I’m just telling my story as best I can, as clearly as I can, as honestly as I can, and I hope for the best,” he said. For Gray, that commitment to honesty is also a means of fostering compassion and understanding.

“That is how we extend the idea of compassion and sympathy in this world,” he explained. “Hopefully you can see something in me that matters to you. ” “I have been very lucky to be able to pursue a cinema which is very directly personal,” he added.

“So I don’t take it lightly. It’s a responsibility I take very seriously. And I think it’s actually the true calling of the filmmaker. ” The conversation also turned to the future of independent cinema, with Brazilian producer Rodrigo Teixeira, whose “Paper Tiger” and “Furies” are both screening in Doha, pushing back against concerns about the dominance of Hollywood blockbusters.

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“You’re always going to have space to create original films outside of the system, because it’s impossible to own the whole system, even with all these mergers,” Teixeira said, citing companies such as A24 and Neon as examples of how independent filmmaking continues to thrive. Drawing a comparison between filmmaking in Brazil and the U.S., Teixeira argued that independent producers face much the same challenges regardless of geography.

The principal difference, he said, is the public funding available in his home country, where federal support for cinema has long helped sustain the industry.

“We have a government who supports cinema, who supports art,” he said, contrasting Brazil’s system with the U.S., where comparable government support is absent. Gray, meanwhile, recalled that he once believed cinema might follow the trajectory of opera, flourishing for roughly a century before eventually being eclipsed by another art form. While he acknowledged that cinema faces growing competition from video games and other forms of entertainment, and described the dominance of the blockbuster model as “overall quite harmful.

” But the increasing accessibility of filmmaking technology has begun to challenge his earlier pessimism.

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