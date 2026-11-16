James Gray Keeps It Old School

The director James Gray’s new film, “Paper Tiger,” is the latest project scored by his go-to composer, Christopher Spelman—who also happens to be his former middle-school Latin teacher.

The story of how Christopher Spelman wound up as a composer of movie scores starts at the Kew-Forest School, in Queens, in 1981. Spelman was twenty-three years old, a classics scholar in his first year of teaching middle-school Latin, so nervous that the students could hear the chalk rattling on the blackboard as he wrote.

One of his seventh graders was James Gray, an awkward twelve-year-old with a cutting sense of humor. One day, Spelman recalled recently, “James insulted another student in an extremely creative way, and I couldn’t help laughing. ” “If you’re funny, you can survive,” Gray said.

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“That was the armor. ” The two men were sitting in metal desk chairs in Spelman’s classroom, which was decorated with the same posters of Caesar Augustus and Ali vs. Frazier that Gray remembered from his youth. Gray, now the director of such films as “The Immigrant” and “The Lost City of Z,” had a Band-Aid on his nose from a recent melanoma removal. He hadn’t been back to Kew-Forest since the eighties, but he had re-created it in his 2022 film, “Armageddon Time,” about a boy who transfers there from public school, as Gray did. He grew up nearby, in Fresh Meadows—“There is not a fresh meadow anywhere near Fresh Meadows”—and remembered being culture-shocked by Kew-Forest’s orderliness, including mandatory jacket and tie.

He’s not the school’s most famous alumnus; that would be President Donald Trump, who was so unruly that his father yanked him out and sent him to a military academy.

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“Fred Trump was on the board of trustees, and you would see him parading the halls,” Gray recalled. During Spelman’s first year at the school, he and a French teacher started a film club, which opened Gray’s eyes to cinema. They’d screen Jules Dassin’s “Rififi,” or go to Manhattan for a double feature of “Apocalypse Now” and “Dr. Strangelove. ” Gray, nodding toward Spelman, cracked, “Would you like me to prove why he’s an asshole, much as I adore him?

”“Between ‘Apocalypse’ and ‘Strangelove,’ I have the temerity to go pee in the urinal. Next to me isguy, and he goes, ‘What did you think? ’ I said, ‘I loved it, except for the last part. ’ I was twelve!

And what did he say?

‘You don’t get a thing, do you? ’ ”Gray took Latin through ninth grade, and it came in handy: he titled his 2019 sci-fi film “Ad Astra,” which means “to the stars. ” But it was film club that really stuck.

The year after Gray graduated, his mother died, of brain cancer, and Spelman and his wife would invite him over to watch movies. They remained close. Gray became a director. For his second film, “The Yards,” he asked Spelman, an opera buff and a self-taught guitarist, for advice on the music, which included Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.

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” For his fourth, “Two Lovers,” he asked Spelman to arrange two Puccini melodies for guitar, harp, and contrabass. Gradually, Spelman composed more and more of Gray’s scores himself, all while getting his Ph. D. in classical studies and taking orchestration classes at Juilliard.

“I thought, This is so great, because the conversation’s so easy,” Gray said. “And I can also tell him he stinks. ” “We don’t have to bullshit each other,” Spelman said, looking up a text that Gray had sent him regarding “The Lost City of Z”: “Words can’t describe how abominable I think your end cue is.

” Gray’s newest film, “Paper Tiger,” a semi-autobiographical noir, is about a Reagan-era Queens father who gets sucked into the netherworld of the Russian mob as his wife faces a life-threatening illness. The score, Gray said, needed to communicate “peril but also love. ” The pair struggled to find the right tone, but inspiration struck when they played a cut against Jerry Goldsmith’s music for “Chinatown.

” At Gray’s suggestion, Spelman adapted a passage from Puccini’s “Il Tabarro” as a motif. His score—sometimes lush, sometimes spare and tense—was recorded by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra and is heavy on harp and cimbalom, a dulcimer that, Spelman explained, “sounds kind of threatening and foreign, but the melody occurs later on, in some of the tenderest moments. ” Of his accidental career, Spelman said, “I consider it, honestly, a miracle. ” He still teaches part time at Kew-Forest, including an Intro to Philosophy class. That morning, his students had discussed Plato’s Euthyphro as it relates to Euripides’ tragedy “Hippolytus,” in which Artemis battles Aphrodite. The question, Spelman said, was “If the gods are at war with each other, how are humans supposed to understand what justice is?

” “It’s not the artist’s job to have the answer,” Gray said. His former teacher approved, noting that Plato would have said the same. ♦