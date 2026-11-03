James Franco Joins Cast of Supernatural Horror Film by Catalytic

James Franco headlines a new supernatural horror feature produced by Catalytic, which will be presented at the upcoming AFM. The film explores a night watchman's struggle with studio mysteries.

James Franco has officially joined the ensemble cast of a new supernatural horror feature produced by an independent production company. This project marks a significant addition to Franco's ongoing career comeback as he takes on a leading role in the genre. The film is part of the company's four-feature slate, which will be presented at the upcoming American Film Market, commonly referred to as AFM. Catalytic, the production and international sales entity, is overseeing the development and distribution of this specific horror title.

Plot Centered On Billy Hobbs

The narrative centers on Billy Hobbs, an aspiring filmmaker who secures a position as a night watchman at a film studio. Initially, the job appears to be an ideal opportunity, offering quiet nights, empty sound stages, and ample time to study the horror films he hopes to direct one day. This setup provides a unique backdrop for the protagonist's personal and professional ambitions. He believes this role will finally give him the space he needs to develop his creative vision without the usual distractions of the industry.

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However, his new gig takes a disturbing turn when the studio transforms into a different place after dark. The environment shifts from a creative sanctuary to a source of fear as lights turn on by themselves and eerie sounds echo through the empty stages. Shadows begin to appear in places where no one should be, creating an atmosphere of dread. These unexplained phenomena challenge Billy's initial rational outlook on his new employment.

Billy initially searches for rational explanations for these strange occurrences. He attempts to dismiss the events as technical glitches or pranks. But his suspicions grow significantly when people connected to the studio begin dying under bizarre circumstances. Each death adds a layer of urgency and danger to his situation. The stakes are raised as the line between his cinematic inspirations and reality begins to blur.

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Cast And Creative Team Details

James Franco portrays Mitchell Montes in the film, adding star power to the ensemble. The supporting cast includes Billy Jack Harlow, Maiya Moran, Shifali Baliga, Gene Braverock, and Chase Iron Eyes. These actors bring depth to the story as they navigate the escalating supernatural threats. Their performances will be crucial in conveying the tension and fear that permeate the studio.

The film is written and directed by Joel Harber, who brings a distinct vision to the genre. Harber's direction will likely focus on building suspense and atmosphere. The combination of Franco's acting and Harber's writing creates a compelling dynamic. Peter Gold and Milena Rimassa are also involved with the project, helping to launch Catalytic's presence at the AFM. Their involvement ensures that the production maintains high standards from development through to international sales.

Studio Mysteries And Real World Impact

As the incidents escalate, Billy must determine whether someone is behind the strange events or if a supernatural force has entered the studio. He struggles to separate his favorite horror films from the reality of his situation. This psychological conflict drives the narrative forward. The film explores the theme of how media influences our perception of reality and danger.

With his life at risk, Billy relies on his horror movie knowledge to solve the mystery. He uses his expertise to identify patterns and predict the next move of the threat. This approach adds a meta-commentary on horror tropes and fan culture. His survival depends on his ability to outsmart the entity or killer. The story promises a blend of intellectual puzzle-solving and visceral horror.

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The upcoming AFM presentation will be a key moment for the project. It will showcase the film to potential international buyers and distributors. Catalytic aims to leverage this platform to expand the reach of their four-feature slate. The success of this horror film could impact future independent productions in the genre. It demonstrates the continued demand for original supernatural stories with star power.

Fans of James Franco and the horror genre will be watching closely for updates. The film's release date and platform have not yet been finalized. However, the involvement of notable talent and a dedicated production team suggests a strong potential for critical and commercial success. The intersection of indie filmmaking and established stars continues to be a fertile ground for unique cinematic experiences.