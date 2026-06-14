James Franco Accused Of ‘Sexually Inappropriate And Exploitative Behavior’ By Five Women

James Franco has been accused of sexually inappropriate and exploitative behaviour by five women, days after he denied reports on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Seth Meyers Compares Trump’s “Deal” With Iran To HBO Rebrands: “I Hope We Get A Spinoff Called The Pitt Of Hormuz”. Four of the women were students that Franco coached, while one said he was her “mentor”.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan, who appeared in a number of Franco-led productions, accused Franco of “abuse of power”. She told thethat during a nude orgy scene “he removed protective plastic guards covering other actresses’ vaginas while simulating oral sex on them”. Two other women reportedly claimed that Franco, who coached at his own Studio 4 as well as at Playhouse West in North Hollywood, became angry when no women would agree to be topless on a shoot.

Franco disputed the women’s allegations via his attorney Michael Plonsker, who pointed the newspaper to Franco’s comments on the late-night CBS show.

“Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done,” he told Colbert. “I have to do that to maintain my well being. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long.

So I don’t want to shut them down in any way. ”There is something suspicious about accusing a person on social media rather than in person or in court. I believe it’s called passive-aggressive, aka manipulating, aka very likely untrue. There is a Tweet from Sarah Tither-Kaplan saying that a $100-a-day contract she signed to perform nudity in a film of Franco’s was exploitative.

I agree that it was a crappy contract but she signed it! Hello? Are you that naive? To try to ruin his career over that is ridiculous.

Would not hold up in a court of law. I used to follow him on Instagram & he’d ask for headshots to get accepted to his classes. I thought that was weird. And has anyone ever read his poetry?

Seriously disturbed man! The bigger question is if he KNEW she was 17, and what state in the country the alleged “attempt” was made. And yes, ALLEGED is a key word here. We’ve all seen/read THE CRUCIBLE, and THE CHILDREN’S HOUR, and THE DEVILS…How is this an abuse of power?

Franco is an artist. Couldn’t they have just dropped the class if they didn’t want to be part of his film? I would have.

“…She told the Times that during a nude orgy scene “he removed protective plastic guards covering other actresses’ vaginas while simulating oral sex on them”…”





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