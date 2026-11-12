James Denton Addresses Desperate Housewives Revival Rumors Amid New NBC Role

James Denton discusses the lack of Desperate Housewives revival plans while starring in Happy's Place with Reba McEntire, offering insight into the show's definitive ending.

Actor James Denton recently addressed persistent speculation regarding a potential revival of the iconic television series " Desperate Housewives," confirming that there are no current plans to bring the show back. Denton, who portrayed Mike Delfino during the series run, stated that he has never heard any discussions about a reboot from his former co-stars or creators. He emphasized that the creative team, particularly creator Marc Cherry, intentionally chose to end the narrative on their own terms rather than accepting a cancellation.

Clarification On Revival Status And Creator Intent

Denton explained that Marc Cherry was very adamant about leaving the party when he left, choosing to end the show with a perfect bow on it rather than continuing indefinitely. The actor noted that he and his colleagues felt the series concluded with a definitive and satisfying narrative arc that did not require further episodes. He expressed that he would be shocked if the network or creators decided to reverse this decision and pursue a revival, given the clear intent to conclude the story at that time.

Also read James Denton is 'thrilled' to be a 'romantic obstacle' to Reba McEntire on 'Happy’s Place'

While Denton remains close friends with several cast members, including Teri Hatcher and Ricardo Chavira, there has been no official word or development regarding the return of the Wisteria Lane characters. He mentioned that he talks to Hatcher frequently and plans to attend her play in London next month, highlighting the personal bonds that remain despite the absence of professional collaboration on a potential new project. The lack of communication regarding a revival suggests that the opportunity has passed, aligning with the original vision for the series finale.

Denton Finds Success With Reba McEntire On NBC

Instead of focusing on a past reboot, Denton has found significant professional satisfaction working with a new set of co-stars on the NBC sitcom "Happy's Place." He is currently reunited with his former "Reba" partners, Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman, describing the cast as the nicest group of people in the business. Denton highlighted that he loves the people on the show, noting that it becomes more important who you work with as you progress in your career. He praised the cast as unbelievable and mentioned that he has no idea how long they will keep him around, joking that they would have to drag him out of there.

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In his role on "Happy's Place," Denton plays a character named JB, who serves as a rival for the affections of Bobbie, portrayed by McEntire. The plot involves Bobbie navigating a romantic estrangement with her fiancé Emmett, played by Rex Linn, who is also McEntire's real-life partner. The dynamic between these characters adds a layer of comedic tension to the series, allowing Denton to explore a different side of his acting range while collaborating with familiar faces from his previous hit show.

Legacy Of Desperate Housewives And Current TV Landscape

The original "Desperate Housewives" debuted over 20 years ago, presenting a primetime soap with a contemporary take on suburban life. The series took a darkly comedic look at the secret lives of housewives on Wisteria Lane, starring Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Eva Longoria alongside Denton. Other notable cast members included Nicollette Sheridan, Steven Culp, Mark Moses, and Brenda Strong, who played Mary Alice Young. The show was broadcast on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network, cementing its place in television history.

Episodes such as the January 16 broadcast featured complex storylines where residents learned about Martha Huber's fate, while Bree dealt with her new beau George, played by Roger Bart. Meanwhile, Lynette created a fib about Parker's health to attend a yoga class, and Carlos returned to find his homecoming different from Gabrielle's expectations. These intricate plots contributed to the show's popularity, yet Denton insists that the creative team felt they had told the complete story they set out to tell, leaving no loose ends for a potential future season.