Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III broke NFL history by scoring nine consecutive rushing touchdowns. He joins O.J. Simpson and LaDainian Tomlinson in elite company ahead of the Thanksgiving matchup.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III rewrote the record books on Sunday afternoon by becoming the first player in National Football League history to record at least 75 rushing yards and a touchdown in nine consecutive games. His performance against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, ended any debate about the single-season scoring streak. Cook crossed the goal line in the second quarter, extending his remarkable run and cementing a new standard for offensive dominance.

The 28-year-old athlete reached the 1,000-yard rushing threshold in just ten games for the fourth time in his five-year career. This speed places him alongside Hall of Fame legend O.J. Simpson as the only Buffalo Bills running back to achieve the mark in such a short span. Cook joins an elite group of players who have redefined productivity for the organization since the 1970s.

Also read Rachael Leigh Cook Reveals Desire to Cast Former Castmate in Hallmark Film

Cook carried the ball twenty-two times for eighty-nine yards against Miami. His physical presence proved too much for the Dolphins defense to contain consistently. The victory contributed significantly to Buffalo's momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season. His efficiency in both yardage and scoring remains the undeniable focal point of the Bills offensive strategy.

Cook surpassed the previous records held by two Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. LaDainian Tomlinson held the mark with eight consecutive games in 2006, while John Riggins achieved the same feat in 1983. Both legends played impactful roles in their respective eras, with Riggins leading the Washington Redskins and Tomlinson anchoring the San Diego Chargers.

Advertisement

The Georgia product continues to elevate the team from a solid contender to a serious championship threat. His consistency allows Buffalo to maintain control in tight games and build significant leads. The statistics from his recent games demonstrate his reliability against various defensive schemes. Cook has rewritten the record books while helping the team secure crucial victories.

First-year head coach Joe Brady faces critical decisions regarding workload management during the playoff push. The team must keep Cook fresh while maximizing his output in the coming weeks. Fans and analysts are watching closely to see if he can extend his streak further against tough opponents. The outcome of upcoming games will determine the Bills standing in the AFC East.

James Cook is currently just thirty-eight yards shy of leading the league in total rushing yards. He is also on track to surpass his personal career-high in touchdowns for the season. The next major challenge arrives on Thanksgiving night with a primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. This game represents one of the toughest tests of the season for the Bills offense.

Cook's journey from a second-round draft pick to a historic record-holder showcases his dedication. His story reflects hard work, talent, and strategic usage by the coaching staff. All eyes remain on him to maintain this unprecedented level of excellence. His achievements highlight the offensive power of the Bills in the 2026 season.