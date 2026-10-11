James Cook denied social media speculation that he defecated during Monday Night Football while rushing 31 times for 107 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's 23-6 win over Minnesota.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook issued a direct denial of viral social media rumors claiming he soiled his uniform during Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Buffalo athlete addressed the widespread internet conspiracy theory after rushing for 107 yards and one touchdown in a decisive 23-6 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 9, 2026.

The controversy erupted when DUDE Wipes, an adult hygiene brand, tweeted a video showing a visible brown spot on Cook's jersey. The post suggested the Bills star needed their products, instantly igniting a debate across social media platforms about the nature of the stain and the physical toll of professional football.

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Cook responded firmly on X by stating that the incident did not occur during the Monday Night Football broadcast. His clarification came after a dominant performance where he recorded 31 carries, marking the highest volume for any NFL running back this season while eclipsing the 5,000-yard career milestone.

Minnesota entered the contest allowing the fewest points per game at 14.5 and the second-fewest total yards at 280. Cook helped Buffalo break down the stout defense with a ground-and-pound approach that kept Josh Allen off the ground and limited exposure to the league's top scoring unit.

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Less than a month after head coach Joe Brady publicly addressed Cook's fumbling issues, the running back secured the ball for three consecutive games. He scored once on the ground and emphasized team resilience by telling reporters they stuck with the game plan until they eventually broke the opponent's will.

The game also featured moments beyond the field of play, including a surprise reunion between a U.S. Air Force mother and her family following a 473-day overseas deployment. Troy Aikman used the broadcast to poke fun at his ongoing contract standoff with ESPN, while Tony Romo returned to commentary duties on an alternate feed.

Elsewhere in the sports world, the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a seventh consecutive loss after a brutal defeat by the New York Giants. Calls for head coach Nick Sirianni to be fired have intensified as the franchise hits rock bottom in the NFC East standings.

In trade news, the San Francisco 49ers acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings moved on from Kirk Cousins, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, shifting their quarterback focus toward Fernando Mendoza.

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Georgia Bulldogs made a significant recruiting flip by landing a five-star prospect over Texas A&M and Miami. In college basketball, Duke versus Michigan State headlines a loaded slate that demands attention ahead of the March tournament season.

High school sports also generated shock after Grosse Pointe officials reported a Bedford parent defecating in a school hallway during a playoff game. Video evidence has circulated widely, prompting discussions about legal consequences and community standards in youth athletics.