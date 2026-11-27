House Oversight Chairman James Comer asserts that evidence of immigration and welfare fraud makes Ilhan Omar's indictment virtually certain following a federal search of her home.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is convinced that a grand jury will indict Rep. Ilhan Omar based on evidence gathered from an investigation into her Somalian family's history and her personal finances. Comer told the cable news outlet NewsMax on Wednesday that an indictment on two fronts is practically a certainty. He stated that federal authorities have gathered sufficient proof regarding both immigration fraud and welfare fraud, signaling a significant escalation in the scrutiny of the Minnesota lawmaker.

Details on Immigration and Welfare Fraud Probes

James Comer explained that the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security have been working together on the immigration fraud aspect of the case. The second front involves welfare fraud, which has become a focal point of the federal investigation. These dual lines of inquiry stem from a federal court-authorized search warrant executed on Omar's Washington home in mid-October, three weeks before the November 3 midterm election. The search and subsequent investigation have intensified conservative speculation regarding her eligibility to hold office.

Also read Kenya refugee camp docs may seal Ilhan Omar’s fate in federal case: ‘Caught red-handed’

Questions Surrounding Citizenship and Family History

Wire service reports indicate that authorities are examining possible fraud involving the immigration paperwork of Omar's father, completed when she was a child. Federal investigators are also scrutinizing the date of Omar's birth, which, if earlier than she reported, would negate her naturalization as an American citizen. Such a finding would render her unable to serve in Congress. Omar was born in Somalia in 1982, according to her House biography, and became a naturalized U.S. citizen as a minor in 2000.

Financial Scrutiny and Contested Surnames

Questions about Omar's finances emerged when her Congressional disclosure forms showed assets ranging from $6 million to $30 million in 2025. The lawmaker attributed this discrepancy to an accounting error, which came to light as rampant welfare and social services fraud were exposed in her state. Additionally, federal investigators have repeatedly stated that the congresswoman's real name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, the same surname as her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Critics allege that Elmi was her brother and that their 2009 marriage was intended to skirt immigration law, an allegation Omar has denied.

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Political Reactions and Legal Representation

Rep. Ilhan Omar has accused the president's administration of an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. President Donald Trump has been an incessant critic of the four-term representative, calling her a terrible person, though he maintains he is not involved in her investigation. Nearly 170 redacted pages were released this week by a federal judge related to the search of her home. The paperwork did not reveal specific alleged offenses but stated the investigation was probing alleged crimes occurring between 1980 to the present. Two top-drawer Washington, DC, attorneys with a record of representing powerful Democrats have been hired to assist her.

Next Steps for the Grand Jury Investigation

James Comer indicated that the evidence is currently being presented to a grand jury for review. The outcome of this process will determine whether formal charges are filed against Rep. Ilhan Omar. The investigation remains active as federal authorities continue to examine the intersection of her family's immigration history and her financial disclosures. The legal proceedings will likely extend beyond the immediate political cycle, with the grand jury's decision serving as the critical next step in the ongoing scrutiny of her congressional service.