James Cleverly secures Tory nomination for London Mayor with 86% support. He vows to challenge Sadiq Khan in 2028, promising to restore economic pride and increase housing supply in the capital.

James Cleverly has officially secured the position of Conservative candidate for the Mayor of London, marking a decisive step in the party's strategy for the 2028 municipal elections. The former Cabinet minister successfully fended off all competition for the nomination during the first round of voting, demonstrating strong support within the party ranks. This selection positions Cleverly as the primary opposition figure to Sadiq Khan, although the final lineup for the contest remains contingent on whether the incumbent mayor seeks an unprecedented fourth term.

Decisive Victory in Tory Mayoral Nomination Process

Cleverly cleared the necessary threshold to win the nomination outright, securing 86 per cent of the available votes from eligible party members. The rules of the selection process required candidates to obtain more than 50 per cent of the vote to avoid a runoff, a hurdle that Cleverly surpassed comfortably. His victory eliminates other aspirants, including Westminster councillor Festus Akinbusoye, communications professional Alex Challoner, and former parliamentary candidate Sara Gezdari, from the race to represent the Conservatives in City Hall.

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The former foreign secretary and home secretary made his commitment to the role explicit by stepping down from the Shadow Cabinet and declining to seek reselection as an MP. In his acceptance speech, Cleverly emphasized that he is dedicating his full attention to the mayoral bid, stating that nobody is taking the responsibility more seriously than he is. He described his decision as an all-in effort to help London, asserting that the city's importance demands focused leadership from a candidate willing to make significant personal political sacrifices.

Cleverly's Platform Targets Khan's Twelve-Year Tenure

James Cleverly has framed his candidacy around a direct critique of Sadiq Khan's twelve-year administration, arguing that the current mayor is the primary cause of the capital's difficulties. He cited evidence of Londoners leaving the city and businesses relocating as symptoms of a broader decline under Labour leadership. Cleverly posited that the problems facing London are not isolated incidents but rather direct consequences of the policies implemented over the past decade. He suggested that reversing this trend requires a fundamental change in direction away from the current administration's approach.

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To address the housing crisis, Cleverly vowed to free up land owned by City Hall, aiming to make it cheaper and easier to construct good-quality homes. He also promised to end what he described as Khan's war on motorists, signaling a shift in transportation policy that favors drivers. These proposals are intended to counter the narrative that London is becoming less attractive for families, job creators, and investors. Cleverly argued that these measures are essential to restoring the opportunities that the city previously offered to its residents.

Party Leadership and Opposition React to Selection

Kemi Badenoch, the current Conservative leader, publicly congratulated Cleverly on his selection, aligning her party's stance with his candidacy. Badenoch stated that under Sadiq Khan, the capital has been in decline and attributed this failure to Khan and the Labour Party. She called for a time of change, urging voters to build a city they can be proud of again by supporting James Cleverly. Her endorsement reinforces the party's unified front against the incumbent mayor and validates Cleverly's position as the chosen standard-bearer for the Conservatives.

In response, Labour Party chair Bridget Phillipson attacked Cleverly's political record, characterizing it as a history of failure. Phillipson highlighted Cleverly's support for a no-deal Brexit and his vote for Liz Truss's disastrous mini-budget as evidence of his unsuitability for the role. She also cited his votes for cuts to policing and youth services, as well as his opposition to action on London's air quality, as reasons for Londoners to reject his candidacy. Phillipson argued that the damage done by the Conservatives to the capital should never be forgiven and that residents deserve a better future than a return to Tory leadership.

Contested Future as Labour Leadership Remains Unclear

The 2028 election landscape remains fluid, with the outcome dependent on Sadiq Khan's decision to run for a fourth term. If Khan does not stand again, other potential Labour contenders include Brent East MP Dawn Butler and former Cabinet minister Steve Reed. This uncertainty adds a layer of complexity to Cleverly's campaign strategy, as he must prepare to face different opponents depending on Labour's internal selection process. Additionally, Reform's candidate Laila Cunningham is also positioned for the key job, introducing a third-party dynamic that could influence voter behavior.

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Cleverly's victory solidifies the Conservative Party's readiness to contest the mayoral race, regardless of who ultimately faces him in November 2028. His campaign will likely focus on contrasting his vision of economic revitalization and housing supply with Khan's record of governance. As the party builds its apparatus for the election, Cleverly's emphasis on restoring Londoners' pride serves as the central theme of his bid. The coming years will test whether his message of change resonates with voters who have experienced a decade of Labour rule in the capital.