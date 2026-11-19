Former Cabinet minister James Cleverly has won the Conservative nomination for Mayor of London, receiving 86 percent of the vote in the first round. He vows to restore pride to the capital and challenge Sadiq Khan's leadership in the 2028 election, while Labour critics point to his past policy failures.

James Cleverly has officially secured the Conservative Party nomination for Mayor of London, marking a significant step in the political buildup to the 2028 mayoral election.

The former Cabinet minister demonstrated overwhelming support among party members by clearing the initial voting hurdle in the first round with an impressive eighty-six percent of the vote. To win the nomination outright, candidates were required to secure more than fifty percent of the total ballots cast, a threshold that Cleverly surpassed with ease, effectively eliminating any immediate competition within the Conservative ranks.

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This decisive victory signals his firm intention to challenge the current Labour administration in City Hall, positioning himself as the primary opposition voice against the long-standing tenure of Sadiq Khan. Cleverly's campaign launch has been characterized by a pledge to restore a sense of pride and confidence among Londoners, whom he believes have been let down by years of Conservative governance and are now facing continued challenges under Labour leadership.

Cleverly Leaves Shadow Cabinet For Mayoral Bid

In a passionate address following his selection, Sir James emphasized the gravity of the upcoming contest and his personal commitment to the role. He stated explicitly that he is not seeking reselection as a Member of Parliament and has stepped down from his position in the Shadow Cabinet to dedicate himself fully to the mayoral bid.

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Cleverly argued that London is facing a critical period where businesses, families, and job creators are leaving the capital, and he intends to reverse this trend by implementing drastic changes. He drew a direct line between the current struggles of the city and the twelve-year tenure of Mayor Khan, asserting that the problems plaguing London are symptoms of leadership failures.

Cleverly vowed to take immediate action to free up land owned by City Hall to facilitate the construction of affordable, high-quality housing, thereby addressing the housing crisis. Furthermore, he promised to end what he described as the mayor's war on motorists, aiming to create a more business-friendly and accessible environment for drivers and commuters alike. The reaction from political opponents and allies alike has been sharp and polarized.

Badenoch Congratulates Cleverly Amidst Tough Opposition

Kemi Badenoch, the current party leader, congratulated Cleverly on his selection and echoed his sentiments regarding the decline of the capital under Labour rule, calling for a return to traditional Conservative values and prosperity. Meanwhile, other candidates such as Westminster councillor Festus Akinbusoye, communications professional Alex Challoner, and former parliamentary candidate Sara Gezdari, who sought the nomination, have been defeated but remain part of the broader political discourse.

On the opposing side, Labour Party chair Bridget Phillipson launched a fierce critique of Cleverly's track record. She highlighted his support for a no-deal Brexit, his association with Liz Truss's economic policies, and his voting history on issues such as policing cuts and youth services. Phillipson urged Londoners to remember the damage inflicted by the Conservatives and to reject what she termed a return to old, failed Tory policies.

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As the race progresses, the identity of Cleverly's main opponent remains uncertain, with Sadiq Khan yet to announce whether he will seek an unprecedented fourth term, leaving Labour to potentially consider contenders like Dawn Butler or Steve Reed.