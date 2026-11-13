James Charles Sentenced to 12 Years for £2 Million Watch Fraud

James Charles received a 12-year prison sentence for a £2 million scam stealing valuables from over 20 victims through fraudulent trading companies.

James Charles, a 49-year-old serial fraudster, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for orchestrating a complex scam worth over £2 million. The conviction, delivered at Southwark Crown Court, addresses the theft of watches, jewellery, and other high-value items from more than 20 victims. Judge Martin Griffith described Charles as a practiced offender who used his charm to deceive individuals into handing over sentimental and financial assets.

The Mechanics of the £2 Million Fraud Scheme

Charles operated through multiple companies, primarily Olympia Mayfair and National Gold Buyers, under charges of fraudulent trading. He promised to sell expensive items, often heirlooms with significant sentimental value, for a commission. Instead of returning the proceeds, he kept the cash for himself. The fraud spanned approximately seven years, during which Charles took goods valued at over two million pounds but never returned them or the full sale value.

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The judge noted that Charles sold the items almost immediately for prices lower than their valuation. He continued to provide customers with lies and fabricated tales to delay payment or hide the missing assets. Despite the court not knowing the final disposition of all goods, authorities confirmed they were never seen again after Charles took possession. This systematic approach allowed him to maintain the illusion of a legitimate business while stripping victims of their wealth.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Proceedings

James Charles denied the initial offences but eventually pleaded guilty during the trial to four counts of fraudulent trading. There were 20 named victims associated with these specific counts. The court also took into consideration two further offences of fraudulent trading and one count of fraud by false representation. Prosecutor Anthony Hucklesby detailed how Charles told a myriad of lies to his many victims to facilitate the theft.

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Charles has a extensive history of criminal behavior, having previously served prison sentences under the name Jamie Goatley. As recently as May last year, he gave that alias to police when arrested for driving a Mercedes while under the influence of cocaine. On September 14, 2023, Charles officially changed his name by deed poll. Judge Griffith highlighted that these previous convictions were a serious aggravating factor, noting that Charles had a way with words that lulled victims into trusting him.

Real-World Impact on Victims and Assets Lost

The emotional and financial toll on the victims was severe, with some suffering catastrophic losses. One victim saw their marriage break down due to the stress of the fraud, while another lost their entire life savings. A 77-year-old pensioner lost gold coins saved for retirement, and a female victim approaching ninety years old was conned out of her valuables. Another pensioner, duped in their home, described feeling overwhelmed by disbelief and embarrassment.

Specific losses included a £107,000 gold bar, five watches, and high-end designer handbags. Victims also lost Patek Philippe and Rolex watches, which Charles acquired during home visits or temporary meetings. One victim stated that the offence had consumed their life, highlighting the profound disruption caused by Charles's actions. The court heard that Charles would either travel to victims' homes or entertain them in temporarily rented London offices to lend credibility to his scam.

Sentencing Details and Future Restrictions

During the sentencing hearing, Charles attempted to mitigate his punishment by claiming learning difficulties and dyslexia had led to poor decisions. His defense attorney, Paul Lazarus, argued that Charles was at an extremely low ebb in his life and had expressed remorse. However, Judge Griffith rejected the notion that these factors excused the premeditated nature of the crimes. The judge emphasized that Charles's history of deception demonstrated a calculated pattern of behavior rather than isolated errors.

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Charles was told he must serve at least half of his 12-year sentence in custody. Upon his release, he will be subject to a ten-year company disqualification order, preventing him from running or managing a business. This restriction aims to protect the public from future fraudulent activities. The court emphasized that the severity of the sentence was necessary to reflect the gravity of the harm caused to the more than 20 victims affected by his schemes.