James Carville Urges Kamala Harris to Forego 2028 Presidential Run, Citing Completed Career and Party Need for Renewal

Democratic strategist James Carville argues former Vice President Kamala Harris should step aside from a potential 2028 presidential run, asserting her long and successful political career is complete and that the party must distance itself from the failed 2024 campaign to find new leadership.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville has publicly argued that former Vice President Kamala Harris should be satisfied with her accomplished political career and refrain from running for president again in 2028.

Carville's comments, made on a recent broadcast, have ignited a fresh debate within Democratic circles about Harris's future role and the party's path forward after the 2024 electoral defeat. He emphasized that Harris has already achieved a remarkable and unprecedented trajectory, serving as District Attorney of San Francisco, Attorney General of California, a U.S. Senator from the nation's largest state, and Vice President of the United States, before becoming the uncontested Democratic nominee in 2024.

Carville stated that literally '99.98572% of any politician would give their right arm to have a career that successful,' and explicitly said, 'I do not feel sorry for her. You had the greatest gift that anybody can have. You had a chance.

' His central contention is that the Democratic Party is moving on from the 2024 election and that any association with that failed campaign will be a liability for future candidates. Carville suggested that even if President Biden had withdrawn from the race earlier, he does not believe Harris would have secured the nomination or won the general election, calling her a 'bad candidate' during the 2019 primary.

He concluded with a thematic plea for her to exit the stage, saying, 'Exit stage left, stage right, I don't care. It's just - you've had a real, real profound political career.

' This perspective is not universal, as other Democrats and media figures have offered different takes, with some arguing that a earlier open convention might have changed the outcome. The underlying discussion reflects a party grappling with leadership renewal after a historic loss, weighing the benefits of experience against the perceived need for a fresh face unburdened by the 2024 campaign's baggage





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