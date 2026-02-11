James Carville Blasts Haley Stevens for Endorsing Mike Rogers, Says She Sold Her Soul for Cheeseburgers

Democratic strategist James Carville compared Rep. Haley Stevens to a used condom after she endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for Senate in Michigan, saying her political career is over and she sold her soul for cheeseburgers.

Democratic strategist James Carville compared Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich. , to a used condom on the Politicon podcast Sunday, hours after Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for Senate in Michigan.

Carville Mocks Haley Stevens For Cheeseburger Deal

Carville said Stevens sold her soul for cheeseburgers and that her political career is over. Stevens, who previously endorsed progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed after losing to him in the primary, announced her support for Rogers two days before the midterm elections. Carville mocked the switch, saying, I think El-Sayed offered her one cheeseburger and Rogers offered her two cheeseburgers, and in the spirit of John Fetterman, give me another cheeseburger and I'll give you my soul.

Also read Mike Rogers says he’d welcome Haley Stevens on campaign trail

Carville continued his attack, saying, I mean, lady, if you're going to sell your soul, you got to get more for it than a f---ing cheeseburger, okay. You got to put some kind of a price on yourself, for some kind of a goddamn self-pride. But your political is over. He then used a vulgar comparison to describe how he believed both parties viewed Stevens.

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If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as, and that is, let me just break the news to you, a used condom. The Democrats don't even think you're worth a used condom. But that's about where you are. You made your bed, sleep in it.

You s--t in your mess kit, eat it. Stevens defended her decision, saying, I went into my heart. I made a decision. I wanted to be honest.

Haley Stevens Defends Her Endorsement Decision

I want everyone to make their decision. I've done this, you know, in the closing 48 hours. But Abdul is right that I am not welcome or a part of his campaign, even though I endorsed him. Carville urged viewers to get on the phone and call everyone they knew, telling them to ignore Haley Stevens' extra cheeseburger.

He also said, At some point, if you like Fetterman and Stevens, maybe we need to open a cheeseburger restaurant somewhere. I don't know. But you talk about people who got no bottom to what they do.

El-Sayed Spokesperson Calls Carville Hypocritical

A spokesperson for El-Sayed responded to Carville's remarks, saying, Putting aside the gross language, this is ridiculous coming from a guy who just two weeks ago said he'd prefer Republicans hold on to a handful of House seats so that the Democratic Socialist Hasan Piker. So for him to chide Haley Stevens for making the exact same calculus is not shrewd - it's just hypocrisy.

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The spokesperson was referencing recent comments where Carville said he'd rather Republicans win by five seats in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections than Democrats winning by the same number, out of concerns the Democratic Party would become hostages to the Democratic Socialists of America. Stevens had been disinvited from a planned unity event by El-Sayed amid a dispute over an advertisement from Rebellion PAC, founded by The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur.

The ad linked U.S. military support for Israel to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. El-Sayed, who defeated Stevens in their Senate primary, said his campaign did not produce the ad and that he disagreed with its contents.

Hasan Piker also weighed in on X, saying, haley stevens is not the spokesperson for democrats, she's not the spox for jewish people or black people. she's a self interested striver who's weirdly obsessed with israel and has been paid handsomely for this strange obsession. this race is about solving the affordability crisis, defending democracy, fighting back against the racialized violence all communities have faced since trump came into power and serving michigan. haley and mike rogers serve trump, and trump serves the epstein class. the choice is clear. Carville's comments came during an appearance on the Politicon podcast Sunday, where he also said Stevens' endorsement would leave her without support from either party.

The Stevens and El-Sayed campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast's request for comment. Fox News Digital's request for comment was also not immediately returned. Stevens' endorsement of Rogers, a former congressman and Trump-backed candidate, marked a stunning reversal in the final days of the midterm campaign. El-Sayed, a progressive former health director, had defeated Stevens in the Democratic primary earlier this year.

The race for Michigan's open Senate seat has drawn national attention as a key battleground in the fight for control of Congress.