James Carville Shares Theory on Why Trump `Hates’ America

The Democratic strategic railed against the president’s latest pick.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville has cited Donald Trump’s latest inexperienced hire in a crucial role as evidence that the president “hates” America. Carville, 81, is a regular critic of Trump, who turns 80 this month.

On Wednesday’s episode of his podcastof federal housing regulator Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence this week, despite having no traditional intelligence background. He replaces Tulsi Gabbard,Trump ally Pulte is also retaining his existing jobs overseeing federal housing and mortgage policies, positions he has used to attack the president’s political foes. Carville’s co-host, veteran Washington journalist Al Hunt, labeled Pulte’s hiring “absolutely laughable, if it weren’t so tragic.

” Hunt said Pulte served “as a hitman” for Trump in his role as a housing regulator and called him “a man of no reputation. ”“He is totally unqualified for this post,” Hunt said, claiming his “disgraceful” appointment details “the utter contempt that Trump has for the American intelligence community. ” The journalist also shared his theory that Pulte will potentially claim that “National intelligence shows that foreigners are trying to help Democrats win this election.

”Carville agreed that Pulte has been installed in his new role to do one job, which is “to do everything he can to f--- with the election on the behalf of Trump. ” “I always say, I don’t know if Trump is a traitor,” Carville said.

“But he would do everything that a traitor would do. So if you were a traitor president, you’d put an idiot in . ”Pointing out the major influence the director of national intelligence has over the FBI and the CIA, Carville said, “This is what you would do if you are trying to destroy the country. ” He added, “I fundamentally believe this, Trump hates the United States.

And this is just more evidence. ”into claims that Trump foe, New York Attorney General Letitia James, committed insurance fraud, related to her properties in Illinois and Florida.the concept of Trump appointing his “political hatchet man” in his key intelligence role with “no relevant experience” while the U.S. is at war with Iran.that Pulte is “an unqualified errand boy” who’s only intelligence experience is “spying on perceived `enemies’, rummaging through their mortgage documents as head of FHA, looking for dirt.

It was a total abuse of his authority there. Imagine what he can do as DNI! ”Mark Warner, the vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Pulte appeared to have been selected “because the White House believes he will provide the narrative it wants, not the intelligence we need”.

“The president has chosen an official who has demonstrated not just willingness but eagerness to use the authorities of government to pursue political retribution,” Senator Warner said “A guy who can file such baseless, political and outrageous charges against political office holders he doesn’t like can’t be entrusted to protect our national security,” Schumer said.





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald-Trump Al-Hunt Bill-Pulte

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WATCH -- Carville: Talarico Must 'Deal' with Past Weird StatementsJames Carville said Texas Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico should 'deal' with his past controversial comments.

Read more »

Carville shreds Dems' 2024 autopsy, says Harris campaign was 'most ineffective $2 billion ever spent'James Carville and Al Hunt mock the DNC's 192-page 2024 election autopsy, calling it a 'total dud' that avoided Biden's age and Harris's flaws.

Read more »

James Carville Expresses Concerns About President Trump's BehaviorDemocratic strategist James Carville expressed concerns about President Donald Trump's behavior, citing his frequent visits to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Carville suggested that Trump's actions may indicate a lack of concern for the outcome of the elections.

Read more »

James Carville Says Something’s ‘Not Adding Up’ After Trump’s PhysicalDonald J. Trump

Read more »