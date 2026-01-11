James Carville Calls Haley Stevens a Used Condom After She Backs Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

Democratic strategist James Carville delivered a vulgar rebuke to Rep. Haley Stevens after she endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan's high-stakes Senate race, drawing backlash and sharp condemnation from party leaders.

Democratic strategist James Carville compared Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich. , to a used condom on the Politicon podcast Sunday, hours after she endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan's high-stakes Senate race.

James Carville Insults Haley Stevens

Carville, 82, said Stevens's political career is effectively over and that she had sold her soul to the GOP for two cheeseburgers. The remarks came just days before Election Day and drew immediate widespread attention for their vulgarity. Carville said: I mean, lady, if you are going to sell your soul, you got to get more for it than a f---ing cheeseburger, okay.

Also read Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers Over Abdul El-Sayed and Faces Criticism for CNN Interview

I am just telling you that you got to put some kind of a price on yourself for some kind of a g------ self-pride, but your political career is over. He added that Stevens would be left without support from either party. If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as, and that is, let me just break the news to you, a used condom.

The Democrats do not even think you are worth a used condom. But that is about where you are, Carville continued. You made your bed, sleep in it. You s--t in your mess kit, eat it.

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Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers

Stevens announced her support for Rogers over El-Sayed, explaining that El-Sayed had declared she was no longer welcome in his campaign and advised her to stay away. She agreed with that assessment and said she does not belong in El-Sayed campaign efforts. Her endorsement marked a significant break from the Democratic Party line in Michigan.

She cited personal and ideological reasons, including that she does not stand with figures like Hasan Piker, whom she described as someone who gets trafficked on college campuses. She emphasized that education is on the ballot and expressed concern about messages being sent to students and children. She argued that the current Democratic nominee does not represent the values of Michiganders.

Stevens also said her fiancé, who is Jewish, told her he was voting for Rogers, highlighting personal and community divisions. The relationship between Stevens and El-Sayed had been deteriorating rapidly. This tension followed a heated primary contest where Stevens had initially backed El-Sayed. The situation escalated further due to an anti-Israel advertisement from Rebellion PAC, founded by The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur, that caused friction between the two campaigns.

El-Sayed, who defeated Stevens in their Senate primary, said his campaign did not produce the ad and that he disagreed with its contents. El-Sayed disinvited Stevens from a planned unity event amid the dispute.

Hasan Piker Criticizes Stevens

Piker also weighed in on X, saying: haley stevens is not the spokesperson for democrats, she is not the spox for jewish people or black people. she is a self interested striver who is weirdly obsessed with israel and has been paid handsomely for this strange obsession. this race is about solving the affordability crisis, defending democracy, fighting back against the racialized violence all communities have faced since trump came into power and serving michigan. haley and mike rogers serve trump, and trump serves the epstein class. the choice is clear. Carville faced criticism for hypocrisy.

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One critic noted: Putting aside the gross language, this is ridiculous coming from a guy who just two weeks ago said he would prefer Republicans hold on to a handful of House seats so that the Democratic Socialist Hasan Piker. So for him to chide Haley Stevens for making the exact same calculus is not shrewd - it is just hypocrisy.

Carville had recently said he would rather Republicans win by five seats in the House than Democrats win by the same number, out of concerns the party would become hostages to the Democratic Socialists of America. Carville ended by suggesting Stevens open a cheeseburger restaurant with Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa. , who has similarly crossed party lines.

Fetterman is noted as a moderate who has resisted extremes from the Democratic Socialists of America. The comment served as a final dismissal of her standing within the Democratic establishment. The backlash to Carville's remarks was immediate. Some critics defended Stevens's right to endorse whomever she chooses.

Backlash Against Carville Remarks

Actor Michael Rappaport wrote on X: Where is GRAHAM PLATNER when we need him? This old bag of bones needs to be put away. One user said: Questioning her motives is fair game. But the sexist vitriol she is receiving for endorsing the wrong candidate is disgusting.

Top Democrats raged against Stevens for her last-minute endorsement of Rogers. Michigan Democratic Party chairman Curtis Hertel said in a statement that Rogers is Donald Trump's handpicked candidate for Senate, a rubber stamp for Trump's toxic agenda, and a corrupt politician looking out only for himself. Hertel added: The Michigan Democratic Party stands united and fully behind Abdul El-Sayed, a proven, committed fighter for Michigan's working families.

Haley Stevens's decision to campaign with Rogers, a man who has repeatedly sold out Michigan's working class, wants to pass a national abortion ban, and has pledged to be a loyal vote for Trump's agenda, shows that she has abandoned everything she claims to care about. We reject the attempts by Stevens and bad-faith actors to divide our party. El-Sayed currently leads Rogers by 4 points in polling, according to RealClearPolitics.

Rogers's campaign says his internal polling shows the Republican ahead. The Michigan Senate race is considered high-stakes and has drawn national attention. Stevens's endorsement came just days before voters head to the polls. The incident underscores deep divisions within the Democratic Party in Michigan and the personal costs of breaking party loyalty in modern American politics.