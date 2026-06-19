James Burrows, Legendary Television Director and Co-Creator of 'Cheers,' Dies at 85

Emmy-winning director James Burrows, who helped shape TV comedy through iconic shows like 'Cheers,' 'Friends,' and 'Will & Grace,' has died at 85. Family confirmed he passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Emmy-winning television director James Burrows , a prolific Hollywood hit-maker who co-created the iconic sitcom ' Cheers ' and directed more than 1,000 episodes of landmark programs including 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show,' 'Taxi,' ' Friends ,' and ' Will & Grace ,' died on Friday, June 19, 2026, at the age of 85.

His family confirmed his peaceful passing, surrounded by loved ones, in a statement to People magazine. Burrows, though not a widely recognized household name, was a towering figure behind the scenes, shaping the landscape of American television comedy for over five decades.

His career, which began as an assistant director on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' in the early 1970s, spanned the golden age of the sitcom and into the streaming era, earning him 11 Primetime Emmy Awards and a Directors Guild of America Lifetime Achievement Award. He was known for his impeccable comedic timing, his ability to elicit memorable performances from actors, and his signature style of multi-camera, live-audience direction that defined the feel of countless hit shows.

His influence extended beyond 'Cheers,' which he co-created with his longtime collaborative partner Glen and Les Charles, to mentoring a generation of directors and actors. Colleagues from Jennifer Aniston to Debra Messing have praised his guidance and vision. The television industry has lost a true architect of the medium, a director whose work provided laughter and comfort to millions and set the standard for sitcom craftsmanship.

His legacy endures in the endless syndication of the shows he helped create and direct, ensuring that his comedic genius will continue to be discovered by new audiences for years to come





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