James Bulger's mother urges Labour to rethink review on raising age of criminal responsibility

Denise Fergus, the mother of murdered toddler James Bulger, has called on Labour to reconsider a review on increasing the minimum age for prosecution from 10 years old in England and Wales. She expressed concerns that the review could lead to children committing adult crimes without facing prosecution.

The mother of murdered toddler James Bulger has urged Labour to rethink after the review published on Monday raised the possibility of police no longer being able to charge older children with a crime.

She claimed it would be a dangerous move and that children like James Bulger would be capable of committing adult crimes if not tried as adults. Denise Fergus pointed out that the killers of James were released aged 18 in 2001 and Jon Venables was later sent back to jail for child sex abuse images





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Jim Bulger Review Of Youth Justice Age Of Criminal Responsibility James Bulger's Mother Denise Fergus Simon Fraser's Report Labour David Lammy United Nations Scotland Age Of Criminal Responsibility In Scotland Scotland Compared To England And Wales

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