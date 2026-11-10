James Buckley Reveals Cast Aging During Inbetweeners 3 Filming

James Buckley discusses the physical toll of aging on the Inbetweeners cast during the filming of the third movie, alongside details about his new Channel 4 project with Joe Thomas.

The cast of the beloved sitcom The Inbetweeners is confronting the physical realities of growing older while filming the upcoming third movie, according to actor James Buckley. Buckley, who plays the character Jay Cartwright, disclosed these struggles during a candid conversation with his wife, Clair, on their podcast titled The Buckleys. The revelation comes as production continues on the highly anticipated film, which Netflix has acquired for global distribution, bringing together the original quartet of actors for their first joint project in over a decade.

Physical Toll of Aging on Set

James Buckley, now 39, emphasized that the group is significantly older than when the franchise first debuted on screens in 2008. He described the filming process as physically demanding, noting that the cast is experiencing the aches and pains associated with their current ages. The actors must maintain high energy levels for scenes that involve frequent movement, particularly those requiring them to get in and out of vehicles repeatedly. Buckley admitted that he did not believe he was giving away any secrets by mentioning these physical challenges, highlighting how the passage of time has become painfully obvious on set.

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Cast Members Share Health Complaints

The veteran actors, including 42-year-old Simon Bird, 41-year-old Blake Harrison, and 43-year-old Joe Thomas, are dealing with specific bodily complaints while resuming their roles as Will McKenzie, Neil Sutherland, and Simon Cooper. Buckley shared that his co-star Blake Harrison complained about neck pain recently, a humorous but telling sign of the wear and tear on the group. Even simple actions like exiting a car can lead to discussions about sore knees among the four friends. The reality of their aging bodies is now an integral part of their daily filming routine, adding a layer of authenticity to their interactions behind the camera.

Production Continuity and Haircuts

Besides the physical toll, the production team faces logistical hurdles such as maintaining visual continuity for the characters. Buckley noted that once a cast member gets a haircut, the entire schedule must adjust to ensure consistency across all shots. This attention to detail is crucial for the franchise, which originally aired on Channel 4 between 2008 and 2010 before spawning two successful films in 2011 and 2014. A reunion in 2019 had previously hinted at the enduring popularity of the series, but this new feature film represents a major return to form for the beloved characters.

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Upcoming Projects and Financial History

In addition to the movie, Buckley revealed plans for a new television show with Joe Thomas for Channel 4, a project he is currently hosting the podcast Joe and James Fact Up alongside Thomas. This announcement follows Buckley's earlier confessions about his financial struggles during the early days of The Inbetweeners. He previously disclosed that he worked as a kitchen fitter while filming the first series, earning only £6,000 for his role as Jay. The tight budget forced him to accept free clothes and struggle to afford travel cards to get to work, a stark contrast to his current success.

Reflections on Fame and Career Trajectory

Buckley recalled a memorable incident where he collected a kitchen from Hens in Lakeside the day after the first episode aired, only for a customer to ask if he was off the telly. This anecdote underscores the surreal nature of his rise to fame, which began while he was still working in manual labor. The contrast between his early financial precarity and the current high-profile status of The Inbetweeners franchise highlights the dramatic trajectory of his career. As he balances the demands of the new movie with his upcoming Channel 4 project, Buckley's story remains a testament to the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry.