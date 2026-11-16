James Bond-Themed Mansion Price Cut by Daniel Craig Lookalike

Dean Reep reduces the price of his 11,000 sq ft Retford mansion from 3m to 2.25m pounds due to lack of buyers interested in the extensive 007 memorabilia collection.

Entrepreneur Dean Reep has significantly reduced the asking price of his 11,000-square-foot luxury mansion in Retford, Nottinghamshire, after failing to attract buyers willing to invest in its extensive James Bond -themed interior. The property, named Skyfall, was originally listed last year with a price tag of 3 million pounds. However, following a series of price adjustments in July and September, the current listing price has been lowered to 2.25 million pounds. This substantial decrease reflects the challenges faced in finding a buyer capable of appreciating the unique and costly transformation of the six-bedroom home into a 007 shrine.

Property Details and Bond Memorabilia

The estate, described by estate agents Fine and Country as a truly exceptional private residence, is packed with rare film props and memorabilia spanning the entire history of the James Bond franchise. The collection includes items connected to actors Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Daniel Craig. Notable artifacts include Sir Roger Moore's gold-plated Seiko watch from the film Moonraker, rare blueprints for the Aston Martin DB5, and various items from the sets of Skyfall and Quantum of Solace. The property features hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of these exclusive pieces, creating an immersive environment for fans of the fictional spy.

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Inside the mansion, visitors are greeted by two huge stag sculptures at the electric gates, inspired by those seen outside Bond's ancestral home in the 2012 film Skyfall. Giant portraits depicting scenes from the movies adorn the walls, while metal railings around the bay windows are replicas of those found at Bond's apartment in the film Spectre. The master suite features a leather chair from Spectre, M's chair, and stunt jackets from Quantum of Solace and Skyfall. The listing states that the home is one of the most impressive to come to the open market in recent times, combining architectural grandeur with bespoke craftsmanship.

Owner Background and Business Ventures

Dean Reep, a 53-year-old father and Daniel Craig lookalike, bought the property for 750,000 pounds in 2017. He runs a number of businesses, including a technology firm, and has established a company called Universal Exports Worldwide Ltd. This name is a direct nod to the fictional company used as a front for MI6 in the Bond films. Reep's passion for the franchise is evident in every aspect of the property, from the themed cocktail bar and games room to the full-size snooker area and private gym. The outdoor spaces include a sweeping driveway, a triple garage, and a Wimbledon-inspired tennis court complete with an adjacent pavilion.

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Reep's dedication to the theme extends to his personal vehicle collection. He owns an Aston Martin DBS with a personalized 007 number plate, which fits seamlessly with the car-themed decor inside the property. The garage also houses steering wheels and wing badges from original movie cars, further enhancing the cinematic atmosphere of the estate. The listing emphasizes that the property is unique not just because of its size or specification, but because of the extraordinary story behind its creation. It is designed around the world of James Bond, with subtle references and carefully curated memorabilia creating a private celebration of one of cinema's most iconic franchises.

Market Impact and Future Prospects

The decision to slash the price indicates a difficult market for such a highly specialized property. While the home offers a lifestyle rarely found in a single residence, the niche nature of the 007 theme may limit its appeal to a broader audience. Fine and Country continues to market the property as one of the most distinctive homes to come to the market in Nottinghamshire. They highlight the design narrative inspired by the world of James Bond as a key selling point. Potential buyers are enticed by the promise of a home where every sense is ignited with the anticipation of the cinematic world.

Despite the price reductions, the property remains a remarkable feat of personal expression and interior design. The estate agents believe that the combination of luxury living and pop culture history will eventually attract the right buyer. The journey to sell Skyfall has been long, but the current price point of 2.25 million pounds may now make it accessible to high-net-worth individuals with a genuine interest in the James Bond legacy. For now, the mansion stands as a testament to Dean Reep's passion, awaiting a new owner who can appreciate its unique character and history.