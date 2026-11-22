WWD style director Alex Badia examines James Bond's style throughout history, hazarding a guess at what Robert Pattinson's version could look like.

I’ll admit it before the haters pull the lever and send me into the shark tank: I’m disappointed — like some others — by the choice of Perhaps it’s generational.

For me, 007 has always been the ultimate smooth criminal: part agent, part sex machine, but also the embodiment of a particular kind of cool, wit and unapologetic masculine polish. With that said, in today’s world some of the original Bond messages make for the perfect evening of minefield delights. Pattinson’s appointment, revealed by Amazon MGM Studios on Nov. 16, is hardly an uninspired career move.

Also read The Minimalist’s Guide to Mastering Holiday Season Style

At 40, the British actor has moved between blockbuster franchises and adventurous independent films, from “Twilight” and “Harry Potter” to “Good Time,” “The Lighthouse” and “Tenet. ” He is also inhabiting another superhero universe as Bruce Wayne in “The Batman Part II,” currently in production.

This actor is obviously riding high.ambassador since 2013, he has built a red-carpet wardrobe around the house, constantly returning to lean suits and narrow ties while experimenting with eccentric proportions and the occasional fashion curveball, those are few and far between. But off the red carpet he can be slightly offbeat and less polished than the traditional leading-man uniform. But Bond has always reflected his moment, and his wardrobe tells the story as clearly as the scripts.

Sean Connery, my dad’s favorite, established the template, while reflecting early 1960s, in Anthony Sinclair’s celebrated Conduit Cut, with crisp British tailoring. The midnight-blue dinner suit in “Dr. No” helped establish the dinner jacket as the defining look of, influencing men’s eveningwear in the 1960s and beyond.

Advertisement

Connery’s gray suits in “Goldfinger” and “Thunderball” also helped popularize the sharp, fitted British suit of the era while the Rolex Submariner, worn in “Dr. No” and “Goldfinger,” became one of the most recognizable watches in popular culture. George Lazenby, formerly a male model and that one-and-done Bond, brought flamboyance in Dimi Major cream-colored suits, rolled-neck sweaters, wide trousers and ruffled shirts.

We could describe his legacy as a result of the Swinging ’60s gentleman, with a touch of fashion-show drama. Roger Moore’s Bond was less about the suit than the whole lifestyle, and marked a switch to an international, less British, fashion. He made the safari suit, designed by his own tailor Cyril Castle, a signature, but it was the terrycloth polos, resortwear and ski clothes that gave him that distinctly European playboy sensibility.

From the Riviera to the Alps, he brought luxury leisure and 1980s excess to Bond, looking more like a man interrupted mid-vacation than mid-fight. And don’t get me started on Grace Jones and Christopher Walken as the ultimate megafashion villains in “A View to a Kill. ” Their larger-than-life presence, alongside Moore’s European playboy, made for pure movie magic.

Not sure about ditching the Rolex’s Submariner for a Seiko but again those were the ’80s and the obsession with analogue-digital technology made it a cute move. I was more a Casio preteen for the record. Timothy Dalton returned to a leaner, more serious version of classic British dressing as contrast to the continental excesses of his predecessor. Dalton’s fashion became secondary to his Bond character, wearing suits ranging from Benjamin Simon & Sons to Stefano Ricci.

The dinner jacket at the beginning of “The Living Daylights,” with its distinctive fastening, became a memorable formal look. By the time Pierce Brosnan stepped into the role of 007 in “GoldenEye,” he had already been rehearsing for it, in a way, as the suave, impeccably dressed private investigator in the TV series “Remington Steele. ” Brosnan brought back the classic Bond silhouette after Dalton’s more functional wardrobe and made it feel distinctly luxurious for the ’90s.

Advertisement

The three-piece Brioni dinner suit in “GoldenEye” became an instant classic and a great example of how important style was for the character. Brosnan debuted the Omega Seamaster in his first appearance as 007. Chosen by costume designer Lindy Hemming, it marked the beginning of Omega’s longstanding partnership with James Bond. Daniel Craig brought the biggest physical reinvention of Bond, turning him into a muscular, athletic action hero without losing his elegance.

From the Brioni suits in “Casino Royale” to Tom Ford’s sharply cut tailoring in later films, his dark navy and charcoal suits worked like armor. The contrast between the immaculate formalwear and his physical presence came to define his Bond, culminating in the now-iconic scene in “Casino Royale” of him emerging from the sea in a La Perla bathing suit, an image that became part of cinematic history. The Omega Seamaster and Persol sunglasses became signature accessories.

So what will Pattinson’s Bond look like? It is clear that each Bond reflects the state of masculinity in culture. Hisrelationship clearly offers an obvious starting point, fashion-wise, but the more interesting question is whether his instinct for irony, experimentation and a less conventional masculinity will reshape the uniform. I may need convincing.

But as mentioned, if Bond is a mirror of the times, perhaps the wardrobe will tell us what this new era thinks a man should be. Maybe in a time when toxic masculinity and testosterone feel very 2024, Pattinson’s soft masculinity also comes with a dark edge that might allow for a new type of empowerment.

But his Bond won’t first appear until at least 2028, and as the decade rushes to a close, there will certainly be plenty of fashion and cultural shifts between now and then.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers