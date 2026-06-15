James Bond's Next Mission: 'King Zero' Novel Announced

The next James Bond novel, 'King Zero', is set to release in 2026. Written by Charlie Higson, the book promises a thrilling mission involving a dangerous secret and a murdered agent in the Saudi desert. Higson, who previously wrote for the Young Bond series, expressed his excitement about his first adult James Bond novel.

James Bond , the iconic British spy, is always ready for his next mission. Despite the apparent calm at MI6 , fans can be assured that 007 is not idle.

While he might enjoy maintaining his Aston Martin, Bond's current focus is on his upcoming literary adventure. The next James Bond novel, 'King Zero', is set to release on September 24, 2026. Written by Charlie Higson, who previously penned Young Bond series and now his first adult James Bond novel, the book is already available for pre-order. The official synopsis hints at a dangerous secret worth killing for, starting with a murdered agent in the Saudi desert.

Higson, speaking at the book's launch, expressed his excitement, saying, 'It's very exciting... It's something special to be part of the world of James Bond.





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

James Bond King Zero Charlie Higson MI6 Literary Adventure Murdered Agent Dangerous Secret

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amazon Boss Clues 'Modern' James Bond Movie With Exact Status Update RevealedHere's where things stand with Bond 26.

Read more »

Patrick Gibson Cast as James Bond in IO Interactive's Latest Franchise EntryThe casting of Patrick Gibson as Bond in the latest franchise entry has generated excitement among modern audiences, with some wondering whether the franchise is in exceptionally capable hands. Gibson's performance in The OA has significantly raised his profile, suggesting he is certainly not your regular 007 agent.

Read more »

The Unmatched Endurance of James Bond in Cinema and Video GamesExplores the enduring popularity of James Bond in cinema and video games, highlighting the unmatched success of 25 films across six decades and the recent release of Hitman developer IO Interactive's universally acclaimed story-driven triple-A title, 007 First Light.

Read more »

James Bond Fans Await Amazon's Next 007 While 'Fast Charlie' Thriller Gains Streaming SuccessWith nearly five years since Daniel Craig's final Bond film, Amazon's $1 billion acquisition of the franchise promises a new era. Casting director Nina Gold indicates they seek a young star with sex appeal to potentially lead four or five movies. Denis Villeneuve directing adds prestige, though his Dune commitment could delay the project. Meanwhile, Pierce Brosnan's lesser-known film 'Fast Charlie' offers a satisfying blend of crime thriller and Bond-esque action, recently ranking among Netflix's top streamed movies in the U.S. This dual story reflects both anticipation for the franchise's future and rediscovery of its past.

Read more »