James Bond Rumours Swirl Around Josh O'Connor After Golden Boy Pub Talk

Josh O'Connor is rumoured to be the next James Bond, though the Crown star said he doubts it. Casting by December would let Amazon MGM Studios film in 2027.

Josh O'Connor has been linked to the next James Bond role after reports claimed one of his Golden Boy castmates revealed the news during a night out. The Crown actor, 36, had recently said he was 'taking some time out' from work in 2027. The claims come as the role, previously played by Daniel Craig, is said to have been narrowed down to a shortlist of three names.

According to The Sun, the castmate let the casting news slip after a 'few glasses of lager' at The French House, a pub in Soho, central London. O'Connor has been appearing in Golden Boy at the Almeida Theatre in Islington, north London, where the production has now finished its run.

Also read Josh O'Connor Dismisses James Bond Rumors Amid 2027 Casting Timeline

Golden Boy Cast Gossip Fuels James Bond Rumours

A source said the castmate claimed O'Connor was the next James Bond during a chance meeting in a corner of the pub. The source said the castmate was recognised by fans who asked for selfies before the two began talking.

The insider told The Sun that the castmate said O'Connor had confided in the cast about getting the role. The cast had reportedly held celebratory drinks after the play finished its run on Halloween. The source said the castmate was insistent, even after the source called it pure speculation.

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O'Connor did not appear in the reported shortlist of three names, which includes Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and an unnamed star rumoured to be Joe Alwyn. All three are thought to have completed their final auditions ahead of an announcement. A representative for O'Connor has been contacted by the Daily Mail for comment.

Josh O'Connor Downplays Bond Speculation in Interview

Josh O'Connor has publicly played down the speculation, saying he doubts he will take the role. Asked about the possibility of becoming the iconic British spy, he told reporters 'No, no, no. We'll see but I doubt it.'

O'Connor said he has a project coming up in January before he takes a break. 'I'm doing something in January, but then yeah, I'm taking some time out,' he said, a remark some observers have read as a sign the role may have slipped away from him. He called being considered in that bracket 'extraordinary', and told the BBC it felt like a bizarre pinch me moment. 'It is extraordinary, so I'm very honoured but I'm afraid there's nothing to say beyond that.'

O'Connor is best known for playing Prince Charles in The Crown, and has also appeared in Challengers, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and The History of Sound. He recently wrapped his run as the lead in Golden Boy, where he played 60 shows.

Front-Runners Jack Lowden and Callum Turner Weigh In

Jack Lowden is currently the clear front-runner for the role, according to the latest odds from Ladbrokes. Callum Turner is in second place at 11/4, while O'Connor trails at 8/1.

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Lowden, a Slow Horses star, recently broke his silence on claims that he is the clear favourite. Speaking to GQ Hype, he said he is not going to add to the noise. 'As a young male actor, generally, the minute you're not playing a zany artist type, the minute you're in a suit, people fling it at you.' He added that his future lies in directing: 'I think it's in making something of my own.'

Turner has also drawn attention in the race. It was recently reported that he has resigned as a director of Twentytwo Films Ltd, the company he founded with his wife, pop star Dua Lipa, last August with equal shares. The company was set up to produce film and television projects similar to the production house run by Margot Robbie, LuckyChap. The move has been read by some as a sign he is focused on securing the 007 job.

Casting Timeline and Amazon MGM Studios 2027 Filming

Casting for the James Bond role is expected to be decided by December, which would allow Amazon MGM Studios to start filming the next movie in 2027. That timeline places the final decision only a few months after the reported auditions.

For O'Connor, the reports mean his name has moved into public debate about the franchise, even as he has said he is stepping back from work. For Lowden and Turner, the reported front-runner status and recent career decisions have put them at the centre of the speculation. No official announcement has been made by Amazon MGM Studios about the casting.