James Bond Race: Robert Pattinson Screen-Tests as Batman Future Is Questioned

Robert Pattinson is one of the finalists for the next James Bond, with Amazon MGM Studios expected to decide by year end. His future as Batman now faces new doubts.

Robert Pattinson is one of the finalists who screen-tested for the role of James Bond, and the search for the next 007 is winding down. The three initial finalists were Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and Josh O'Connor. Reports also suggested that mystery candidates were still in the hunt.

No timeline for the announcement has been revealed. With final screen tests taking place, however, it is fair to expect Amazon MGM Studios to name the next James Bond by the end of the year.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as Next James Bond to Replace Daniel Craig in New Era

Robert Pattinson's Bond Screen Test and Batman Overlap

Robert Pattinson is a confirmed finalist for James Bond, which raises an obvious question about his current role. Can he play Bond and Bruce Wayne at the same time? The source describes this as a logistical nightmare that is not impossible.

Even if Pattinson does not win the Bond role, his consideration for it may say more about his time as Batman. The article argues that his run as the Caped Crusader could come to a close sooner rather than later.

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The fact that a Batman actor is being tested for another major franchise signals how the actor's priorities may be shifting. Industry observers see the Bond casting as a possible indicator of his plans beyond the DC film series.

Matt Reeves and the Long Road to The Batman Part II

Matt Reeves officially cast Robert Pattinson as Batman in May 2019. More than seven years have passed since that announcement, and Pattinson has played Bruce Wayne in only one movie so far.

The delays before the sequel were not anyone's fault, according to the article. Reeves has every right to handle his personal matters before returning to the franchise for The Batman Part II.

The Batman Part II is scheduled to arrive in 2028. By then, Robert Pattinson will be 41 years old, with two Batman movies under his belt. The article notes that while age does not matter, the amount of time an actor is tied to one character does.

The long gap between films has made the path to the sequel unusually difficult. Fans who followed the production timeline have seen the franchise move slowly, and the article suggests that this slow pace is part of why the next chapter carries so much weight.

Whether The Batman Trilogy Will Be Completed

Matt Reeves' initial plans called for a trilogy, but that plan is now considered uncertain. The article suggests that Reeves and his team may not want to rush The Batman Part III after such a difficult lead-up to The Batman Part II.

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Fans may need to consider that The Batman Part II might be the last film in Reeves' saga. The article compares this possibility to The Godfather Part II, which stands as a final chapter rather than the middle of a trilogy.

Could Reeves turn around another Batman movie by 2030 or 2031? The article doubts that he could, given the time needed to deliver the next film after The Batman Part II.

The article also doubts that Robert Pattinson would screen-test for Bond if he knew a third Batman movie was guaranteed to happen before 2030. Instead, it suggests Pattinson seems to be operating under the assumption that The Batman Part II could be a finale.

What Pattinson's Exit Could Mean for Batman

If Robert Pattinson leaves after The Batman Part II, it would open the door for another actor to play a live-action Batman. The article notes that the DC Universe clearly wants to bring in a Batman, although Pattinson's role in that process could be largely removed.

For fans, the practical outcome is that the next live-action Batman may not be Pattinson. The article concludes that his consideration for the Bond role speaks volumes about the future of the character on screen, even if he does not win the part.