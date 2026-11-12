James Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli to Be President of U.K.’s National Film and Television School

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has been revealed as the next president of the U.K.’s National Film and Television School.

Broccoli will be the first female president in the NFTS’s history. Puttnam, whose credits include “Chariots of Fire,” “The Killing Fields” and “Midnight Express,” is to take on an honorary role as president emeritus.

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Broccoli said, “It’s a tremendous honor to become president of the National Film and Television School, following in Lord David Puttnam’s footsteps. Having been involved with the NFTS for many years, I have seen first-hand the extraordinary talent it develops and the vital role it plays in shaping the future of our industry. With the opening of the Cubby Broccoli Building taking place in January, this is especially meaningful.

My father believed in the power of filmmaking and in giving talented people the opportunity to succeed. ” Puttnam said, “I could not be happier than to be handing over the presidency of the NFTS to my close friend Barbara. To leave the school in such good hands is repaying the last of the many debts I owe to my predecessor Richard Attenborough.

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My long relationship with the school, and the challenges we’ve faced and overcome has in many ways defined my career. I’d like to pay a special tribute to those many, many colleagues who have helped make the NFTS the most rewarding journey of my life.

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