James Bond Mansion Price Cut: Retford Home 'Skyfall' Listed for 2.25 Million

Dean Reep slashes the price of his James Bond-themed Nottinghamshire mansion, Skyfall, from 3 million to 2.25 million pounds after years of failed sales efforts.

Entrepreneur Dean Reep has significantly reduced the asking price of his highly distinctive property in Retford, Nottinghamshire, known as Skyfall. The six-bedroom mansion, which has been meticulously decorated with James Bond memorabilia, was initially listed for three million pounds last year. However, after a series of price adjustments throughout July and September, Mr Reep is now accepting offers exceeding 2.25 million pounds for the unique estate.

Mansion Features Extensive Bond Memorabilia

The 11,000 square foot residence contains an extraordinary collection of items spanning the entire history of the iconic spy franchise. Owners of the property gain access to rare film props, signed photographs, and authentic set pieces from movies featuring actors such as Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Daniel Craig. Notable items in the collection include a gold-plated Seiko watch worn by Sir Roger Moore in the film Moonraker, blueprints for the famous Aston Martin DB5, and various artifacts from the sets of Skyfall and Quantum of Solace.

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Interior design elements further reinforce the cinematic theme, with metal railings around the bay windows serving as replicas of those found in Bond's apartment in the film Spectre. Giant portraits depicting scenes from the movies adorn most walls within the home, while the master suite features a leather chair originally used in Spectre, M's chair, and stunt jackets from Quantum of Solace. The property also includes a Bond-themed cocktail bar, a games room, a full-size snooker area, a private gym, a steam room, and a spa-style bathroom.

Owner's Business Ventures and Property History

Dean Reep, a 53-year-old father and entrepreneur, purchased the property in 2017 for 750,000 pounds. Over the following years, he transformed the sprawling home into what he describes as a private celebration of cinema's most iconic franchise. Mr Reep operates several businesses, including a technology firm, and has notably established a company called Universal Exports Worldwide Ltd. This enterprise serves as a direct nod to the fictional front company used by MI6 within the Bond film narrative.

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The exterior of the estate is equally elaborate, featuring electric gates flanked by two huge stag sculptures inspired by the gates of Bond's ancestral home in the 2012 blockbuster Skyfall. A sweeping driveway leads to a triple garage, which houses a collection of supercars including an Aston Martin DBS. This particular vehicle bears a personalized 007 number plate and includes steering wheels and wing badges taken from original movie cars, adding another layer of authenticity to the owner's collection.

Estate Agency Presentation and Market Strategy

Fine and Country, the estate agents handling the sale, describe the residence as a truly exceptional private residence. Sales literature emphasizes the architectural grandeur and bespoke craftsmanship of the home, stating that it represents one of the most distinctive properties to come to the market in Nottinghamshire. The agency highlights the design narrative inspired by the world of James Bond, noting that the lifestyle offered is rarely found within a single residence.

The listing states that from the moment visitors drive through the gates, every sense is ignited with the anticipation of what is to unfold. The estate agents note that the property combines subtle references with carefully curated memorabilia to create a unique living environment. They assert that Skyfall is unique not merely because of its size or specification, but because of the extraordinary story behind its creation and decoration.

Extravagant Amenities and Future Prospects

Outside the main house, the extravagance continues with a Wimbledon-inspired tennis court complete with an adjacent pavilion. The property's extensive grounds and luxurious amenities were designed to appeal to enthusiasts of high-end living and cinema history alike. Despite the initial three million pound asking price, the recent reduction to 2.25 million pounds suggests a strategic move to attract buyers who appreciate the cultural significance of the James Bond brand.

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Prospective buyers will find that the home offers a comprehensive immersion into the fictional world of 007. From the rare signed artifacts dating back to the George Lazenby and Sean Connery eras to modern items connected to Daniel Craig, the collection is unparalleled. The sale of Skyfall represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of cinematic history housed within a luxury residential setting in the East Midlands.